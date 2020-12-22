Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application And Forecast Till 2027

The global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market is segmented into

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

Segment by Application, the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market is segmented into

Enterprise

Client

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Analysis

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) business, the date to enter into the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) market, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Seagate

Hitachi

Intel

Samsung

Sandisk

Micron Technology

Corsair

Plextor

Galaxy Technology

Shinedisk

Biwin

Adata

SanDisk/WDC

Toshiba

Micro

SK Hynix

Kingston

Lite-On

Transcend

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

1.4.3 Solid State Drive (SSD)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Client

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Seagate

12.1.1 Seagate Corporation Information

12.1.2 Seagate Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Seagate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Seagate Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.1.5 Seagate Recent Development

12.2 Hitachi

12.2.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hitachi Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.2.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.3 Intel

12.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Intel Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.3.5 Intel Recent Development

12.4 Samsung

12.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Samsung Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.5 Sandisk

12.5.1 Sandisk Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sandisk Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sandisk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sandisk Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.5.5 Sandisk Recent Development

12.6 Micron Technology

12.6.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Micron Technology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Micron Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Micron Technology Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.6.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

12.7 Corsair

12.7.1 Corsair Corporation Information

12.7.2 Corsair Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Corsair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Corsair Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.7.5 Corsair Recent Development

12.8 Plextor

12.8.1 Plextor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Plextor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Plextor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Plextor Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.8.5 Plextor Recent Development

12.9 Galaxy Technology

12.9.1 Galaxy Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Galaxy Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Galaxy Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Galaxy Technology Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.9.5 Galaxy Technology Recent Development

12.10 Shinedisk

12.10.1 Shinedisk Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shinedisk Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shinedisk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shinedisk Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Products Offered

12.10.5 Shinedisk Recent Development

12.12 Adata

12.12.1 Adata Corporation Information

12.12.2 Adata Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Adata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Adata Products Offered

12.12.5 Adata Recent Development

12.13 SanDisk/WDC

12.13.1 SanDisk/WDC Corporation Information

12.13.2 SanDisk/WDC Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SanDisk/WDC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SanDisk/WDC Products Offered

12.13.5 SanDisk/WDC Recent Development

12.14 Toshiba

12.14.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.14.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Toshiba Products Offered

12.14.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.15 Micro

12.15.1 Micro Corporation Information

12.15.2 Micro Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Micro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Micro Products Offered

12.15.5 Micro Recent Development

12.16 SK Hynix

12.16.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information

12.16.2 SK Hynix Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 SK Hynix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SK Hynix Products Offered

12.16.5 SK Hynix Recent Development

12.17 Kingston

12.17.1 Kingston Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kingston Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Kingston Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Kingston Products Offered

12.17.5 Kingston Recent Development

12.18 Lite-On

12.18.1 Lite-On Corporation Information

12.18.2 Lite-On Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Lite-On Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Lite-On Products Offered

12.18.5 Lite-On Recent Development

12.19 Transcend

12.19.1 Transcend Corporation Information

12.19.2 Transcend Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Transcend Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Transcend Products Offered

12.19.5 Transcend Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

