Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2020-2026: Trends, Technology and Opportunities

In4Research has added a new report on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market which consist of in-depth synopsis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare business vertical over the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.

The research report on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market elaborates on the major trends defining the industry growth with regards to the regional terrain and competitive scenario. The document also lists out the limitations & challenges faced by industry participants alongside information such as growth opportunities. Apart from this, the report contains information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market outlook.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Top players Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report are:

Nvidia Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation)

Enlitic, Inc.

General Vision, Inc.

Icarbonx Co. Ltd.

Modernizing Medicine Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Next It Corp

Cyrcadia Health, Inc.

Welltok, Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

Lifegraph Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Based on type, report split into

Machine Learning

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Health Assistants

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Wearables

Research

Others

The report introduces Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market landscape and market scenario includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

CHAPTERS COVERED IN Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare MARKET REPORT ARE AS FOLLOW:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook by Technology (Current size & future market estimates) Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook by Connectivity Type (Current size & future market estimates) Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates) Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation) Companies considered for the analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international Market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

