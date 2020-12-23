Rheology Modifiers Market 2027 Insights, Trends, Outlook & Key Players like ALTANA AG, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Solvay

Rheology Modifiers Market research analysis is one of the best ways that answers business challenges more quickly and also saves your lot of time. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client’s success. Moreover, big sample sizes are used for the data collection which suits the need of small, medium as well as large size of businesses.

The top key players profiled in this report include: ALTANA AG, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Clariant, Ashland, Dow, Arkema, Cargill, Incorporated., The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway), SNF Holding Company, Mallard Creek Polymers, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., DuPont, Nouryon, Eastman Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Croda International Plc, ELEMENTIS PLC., The Euclid Chemical Company (A Subsidiary of RPM International) and Solvay among other.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market Scenario

The rheology modifiers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,815,883.80 thousand by 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market Outlook:

Rheology modifiers are referred to as viscosity modifiers or thickeners for paints which are added to the liquid products during the production of the paint and coating products to provide rheological characteristics for the particular application, but rheology modifiers works much more than just thicken a formulation in the product.

The rheology modifiers products help in keeping the desirable viscosity of liquid paint which is required in liquid coating. The rheology modifiers also increase bond formation among chemicals which increases the application of liquid coating in several industries. With the increasing use of the liquid coating, the demand of the rheology modifiers will increase in the coating industries and boost the rheology modifiers market.

The changing preference of the manufacturers for advertisement purpose in all the regions has become a restraint for the rheology modifiers market. The increasing acceptability of liquid coating on several surfaces in different industry will increase the demand of rheology modifiers products in coating industry which will be an opportunity for the rheology modifiers market. The increasing demand of the different colors and increasing formulation of the solid deposits in the inks or paint during the coating process can lower the demand of the rheology modifiers and acts as a challenge for the rheology modifiers market.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

Global Rheology Modifiers Market Scope and Market Size

The rheology modifiers market is segmented based on type, nature, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne. In 2020, waterborne segment is dominating the market globally as waterborne products help in the binding formation of the chemicals in all liquids products and accepted widely in the paint and coating industries which increases its demand globally.

On the basis of nature, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2020, the organic segment is dominating globally as organic product are manufactured from the natural resource and very less chemicals are used in the products which is increasing its demand in the global market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into direct sales/B2B, distributor/third-party distributor/agent/trader, e-commerce and others. In 2020, direct sales/B2B segment is dominating the market globally as rheology modifiers products are used as the raw material for manufacturing of the finished products in the industry which increases its demand globally.

On the basis of application, the rheology modifiers market is segmented into paints & coatings, inks, personal care and cosmetics, adhesives & sealants, textiles, home care, pharmaceuticals, construction, pulp & paper and others. In 2020, paints & coatings segment is dominating the market globally as paint products have more application for the protection of surface which increases its demand globally.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

