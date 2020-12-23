Trending News: Social Work Case Management Software Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Nintex, Athena Software, Castor, OnlineCRF, Sumac, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Social Work Case Management Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Social Work Case Management Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Social Work Case Management Software industry. Growth of the overall Social Work Case Management Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Social Work Case Management Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Social Work Case Management Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Social Work Case Management Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Nintex

Athena Software

Castor

OnlineCRF

Sumac

OpenClinica

Elsevier

Notehouse

Spatial Networks

Crucial Data Solutions

Form.Com

Medrio

ClinCapture

Next-Step

Docuphase

Civicore Case Management

Simon Solutions

ProntoForms

Ephesoft

CaseWorthy

New Org

Exponent Partners

KaleidaCare

AtEvent

GoCanvas

API Outsourcing. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Social Work Case Management Software market is segmented into

Basic (500-1000 Users)

Standard (1000-30000 Users)

Senior (Above 30000 Users) Based on Application Social Work Case Management Software market is segmented into

Mission

Community Organizations

Museum

Hospital Medical Center

International Aid Organization

Animal Protection Organization