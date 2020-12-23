December 23, 2020

Utility Management Systems Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Oracle, CISCO, Itron, Elster Group, Alcatel-Lucent, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Utility Management Systems Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Utility Management Systems market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Utility Management Systems industry. Growth of the overall Utility Management Systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Utility Management Systems Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Utility Management Systems industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Utility Management Systems market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Utility Management Systems market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Device
  • Solution & Services

    Utility Management Systems market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Smart Water Management
  • Smart Gas Management
  • Smart Grid Management

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Oracle
  • CISCO
  • Itron
  • Elster Group
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Schneider electric
  • IBM
  • General Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • ABB
  • Landis+Gyr AG

    Industrial Analysis of Utility Management Systems Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Utility Management Systems Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Utility

    Reasons to Purchase Utility Management Systems Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Utility Management Systems market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Utility Management Systems market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

