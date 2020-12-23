Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Nvidia Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., General Vision, etc. | InForGrowth

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market for 2020-2025.

The “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6908432/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

The Top players are

Nvidia Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Enlitic

Inc.

General Vision

Inc.

Icarbonx Co. Ltd.

Modernizing Medicine Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Atomwise

Inc.

Intel Corporation

Next It Corp

Cyrcadia Health

Inc.

Welltok

Inc.

Oncora Medical

Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

Lifegraph Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Machine Learning

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Personal Health Assistants

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Wearables

Research