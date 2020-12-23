GPIO Expanders Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027

The GPIO Expanders Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPIO Expanders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A GPIO expander is an element that provides a designer with the ability to implement extra inputs and outputs on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. The GPIO expanders have advanced drive capability than the I/O on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. This lets them drive devices with a higher load, such as LEDs. Furthermore, GPIO expanders have an effectual Data Bus interface to reduce the I/O requirement. The GPIO expanders also allow the I/O to be located on a system in an altered location from the processor, thus improving signal integrity.

Top Key Players:-Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, MaxLinear, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor (Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC), Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is the major factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market. Moreover, consumer necessities for temperature assessment in coffee machines and room temperature control are expected to boost the demand for GPIO expanders. Increasing demand for low-voltage compatibility is generating new opportunities for manufacturers in the GPIO expanders market. The quick growth in the electronic devices industry is another factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market.

The global GPIO expanders market is segmented on the basis of product, applications. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as totem pole GPIO, quasi-bidirectional GPIO, LED PWM open-drain GPIO. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as cell phones, home appliances, cameras and video equipment, portable game devices, laptops and pcs, others.

