Military Cybersecurity Market 2020 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2026

Military Cybersecurity Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Cybersecurity is the combination of various technologies, techniques and parameters set forth to prevent attacks; restrict the effects of potential cyber-attacks while limiting the chances of any unauthorized access. This technology is specially designed for different various industries, based upon the different threats of that particular industry as well as the different parameters required for the successful deployment of these services. Military cyber-security is the technology compilation based on the parameters and requirements of various military authorities.

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Raytheon Company,

BAE Systems,

KeyW Corporation,

Radiance Technologies, Inc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Type (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Data Security, Identity & Access, Cloud Security, Wireless Security),

Solution (Threat Intelligence & Response Management, Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security & Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk & Compliance, Managed Security, Others),

Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Military Cybersecurity market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Military Cybersecurity market.

Global Military Cybersecurity Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing investments undertaken by various governments to curb the threat of cyber-attacks and ensure better levels of security solutions

Modern innovations and technological advancements resulting in the availability of unmanned vehicles requiring better levels of security services to ensure reduction of chances of hacking of these products

Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Overall reduction in the expenditure being incurred on military and defense purposes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of availability for cyber-security personnel qualified enough to work in the defense & military industries

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.

