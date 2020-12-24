 Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data.This software-defined perimeter (SDP) report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. A market research conducted in this report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to your valuable customers. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.software-defined perimeter (SDP) market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Some of the major players operating global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market are Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Industry

Market Drivers:

Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market



Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the

Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness with respect to security in virtualization environment is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of industry standards is hindering the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Enforcement Type

Controller

Gateway

End Point

By Component

Solution Security Software Risk Analytics and Visualization Access Control, IDS, and IPS Data Loss Prevention Others Control Automation and Orchestration Solution Security Compliance and Policy Management Performance Management and Reporting

Services Support and Maintenance Training and Education Integration and Testing Consulting



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Private Public Hybrid

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises Information Technology Enabled Services Defense Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Government Education Healthcare Others



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

