Fuel Additives Market 2021:Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2027

Fuel additives are compounds used in motor vehicles to enhance the quality and efficiency of fuels. Fuel additives serves various functions including sludge removal, soot control, biocide and improving combustion. In addition, fuel additives contribute to engine maintenance thereby, enhancing the life of the motor vehicle. Various types of fuel additives products served in the market include stability improvers, corrosion inhibitors, cold flow improvers, cetane improvers, antioxidants, dyes and markers, deposit control additives and anti-icing fuel additives among others.

The fuel additives market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the enactment of strict environmental regulations against vehicular emissions and efficient motor systems. However, increasing penetration of battery vehicles as an alternative to fuel vehicles restrict the fuel additive market growth. On the other hand, accelerating demands for ultra-low sulfur diesels present major growth opportunities for the fuel additives market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Fuel Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fuel additives market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global fuel additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fuel additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fuel additives market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as deposit control, cetane improvers, lubricants, antioxidants, anticorrosion, cold flow improvers, antiknock agents and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fuel additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fuel additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fuel additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fuel additives market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the fuel additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fuel additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fuel additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fuel additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fuel additives companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation.

Croda International Plc

Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Eni S.p.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec Inc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The Lubrizol Corporation

Total S.A.

