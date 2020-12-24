Industrial Coatings Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Efficiency, Competitive Landscape and Key Countries Analysis to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industrial coatings are engineered to provide protective and functional properties to the substrate. Most industrial coatings are formulated to protect against corrosion and wear of concrete and steel. Some industrial coatings are also applied to lower susceptibility to fire and other hazards. In addition, industrial coatings extend the durability of the material eliminating the need for replacement, thereby, saving time and costs.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The industrial coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demands for eco-friendly coating coupled with increasing demands from the automotive industry. Another factor the contributing towards the growth of the industrial coatings market is the wide usage of anti-corrosion coatings. However, the harmful effects of solvent-borne coatings on health and environment restrict market growth. On the other hand, the industrial coatings market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with increasing applications of powder coatings and the growing adoption of green/eco-friendly coatings during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial coatings market with detailed market segmentation by technology, resin, end-user industry and geography. The global industrial coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology, resin and end-user industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented as powder coatings, solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, radiation cured coatings and others. On the basis of resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane (PU), polyester and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as aerospace, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, general industrial, marine, wood and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industrial coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

