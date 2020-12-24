Connected Truck Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) | By Top Leading Players are Denso Corporation, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

An exclusive Connected Truck Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

Denso Corporation, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Harman International, Sierra Wireless, TomTom, Trimble, and Verizon Wireless

Connected Truck Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting connected truck market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the connected truck market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report provides an overview of the Connected Truck Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Connected Truck industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Connected Truck industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Connected Truck market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

