EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report || Dow, Johns Manville., A Berkshire Hathaway Company

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the report: PetroChina Company Limited, SK global chemical Co., Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Dow, Johns Manville., A Berkshire Hathaway Company, JSR Corporation., LANXESS, KUMHO POLYCHEM, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Lion Elastomers, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim’’ among other.

Summary of the Report

EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 10.48 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for synthetic rubber in automotive industries and constructions is the vital factor driving the growth of the market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Brief Overview on EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market

Market Analysis, Key Trends Market Dynamics

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) has some unique characteristics such as heat resistance, vibration absorption, and high weather resistance which make it suitable for numerous applications in the automotive industry. EPDM is a type of synthetic rubber used in automotive parts, such as hoses, weather-stripping, brake parts, windshield wipers, brake parts, windshield wipers, body sealing, tubing, radiator, belts among others.

Highly volatile prices of natural rubber is a major reason of consumers shifting to synthetic rubber such as EPDM which acts as a major factor driving the growth of EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market, also they are widely used in the construction and civil engineering sector in applications such as mounting structures, bridge bearings, expansion joints, pipe couplings among others, extensive automotive sales in the coming years are the major factors driving the growth of the market swiftly. Construction & building sector will further create new opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2020. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Telepsychiatry Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2019

Forecast period 2020–2027

EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2027

Market measure Revenue in USD Million & CAGR for the amount 2020-2027 Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

Top to bottom analysis include identification and research of the subsequent features:

Structure of the EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market

Market Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Key Questions answered within the Report:

What is that the size of the general EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market and its segments?

market and its segments? What are the key segments and sub-segments within the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market and the way they’re expected to impact the market?

market and the way they’re expected to impact the market? What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?

What is that the EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market size at the regional and country-level?

market size at the regional and country-level? Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with regard to companies

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market?

market? How does a specific company rank against its competitors with reference to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?

How financially strong are the key players in EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?

market (revenue and margin of profit, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)? What are the recent trends in EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

Table of Contents Covered within the EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Report are:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 marketing research by Type

1.2.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Size rate of growth by Type: 2020 VS 2027

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2027

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027

2.2.2 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Revenue

3.4 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Area Served

3.6 Key Players EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Product Solution and repair

3.7 Date of Enter into EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

5 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027)

10.12.1 Company Details

10.12.2 Business Overview

10.12.3 EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Introduction

10.12.4 Revenue in EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Recent Development

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

