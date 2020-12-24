Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market 2020 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2027

The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.32 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global anesthesia and respiratory devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the structural global anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Masimo, FUKUDA DENSHI, INFINIUMMEDICAL.COM, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Schiller, Datenschutz, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Air Liquide Medical Systems India, Ambu A/S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter., BD, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Intersurgical Inc, Pall Corporation, Penlon Limited, ResMed., SKYEPHARMA PRODUCTION SAS, Teleflex Incorporated., Getinge AB., OSI Systems, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

Anesthesia devices are used to take into control pain, breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, and heart rate & rhythm during surgeries. Anesthesia provides for painless performance to medical operations which can give intolerant and uncontrollable level of pain. The state of anesthesia (temporary loss of sensation) is obtained ny using anesthesia devices which provide for accurate and continual flow of medical vapors and gases.

Respiratory devices provide respiratory gas automatically to patients with damaged respiratory function. The respiratory gas is generally provided with oxygen and transmitted into the lung with a positive pressure caused by the device. Respiratory devices are utilized to provide medication or used for relaxing the patients who have problem in breathing and cannot get enough amountl of oxygen to maintain life.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population and increased air pollution, increase the occurrence of respiratory illness.

Increasing number of critical surgeries, leads to increased demand for anesthesia, since it is used in almost all types of surgeries

Government Initiatives to better healthcare and Increased supportive Government funding

Increasing focus on Anesthesia Management

Growing technological advancement in anesthesia delivery systems and quick innovative developments.

Market Restraints

Lack of trained workforce and technical resources hinders the growth of the market.

Stringent regulatory approval process for medical devices.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Philips acquired RespirTech, a leading manufacturer of airway clearance devices, and enlarges chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other severe lung conditions Therapeutic Portfolio. With this, Phillips has strengthened its base in the hospital and health care industry. Patients suffering from COPD would be provided with would be provided with better therapy to manage their disorders.

In December 2018, Medical device manufacturer, ResMed acquired Propeller Health, in order to be established as the head in COPD therapy management throughout all the phases of diseases. This acquisition would aid in developing the quality of life of persons, while decreasing the impact of these diseases, reduce the total cost of healthcare.

