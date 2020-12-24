Foot Care Products Market Demand & Research Insights by 2025

From blisters to ingrown toenails to arthritis, injured feet present a public health concern. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reports that approximately 43.1 million residents in the U.S. suffer from foot problems, which nearly equals to 1 in every 6 people. Foot care products include all products involved in the preventive and remedial care of ankle and foot. Every human being walks about 115,000 miles during his average lifetime, and 30% of people face foot problems at some point in their lives. The problems could be due to ill-fitting shoes, result of injury, general wear or tear, or may result from disease complications. Foot care products are vital for avoiding and sustaining proper foot health. Patients suffering from circulatory diseases or diabetes mellitus are 20 times more likely to have foot problems. Problems with feet include planter warts, nerve disorder, foot pain, fungal infections, joint inflammation, torn ligaments, tissue injuries, broken bones, and bacterial infections.

The global foot care products market has maintained a constant growth rate from many years. There is an increasing requirement for foot maintenance products which can help to maintain better esthetics and hygiene. Fast changing lifestyle and changing fashion have increased the skin exposure of feet, thus leading to growing demands for foot care products. Foot care products have gained more popularity among women due to increasing trend of open-toe sandals and shoes. Nowadays, consumers are searching for foot repair ointments, cleansing lotions, creams, and sloughing scrub which can show immediate results. Aging baby boomers, increase in the number of diabetic patients, and infections due to bacteria are the major factors which are driving the growth of the global foot care products market. Additionally, the rise in consciousness, personal hygiene & fashion trends are some of the trends followed in society. For example, pedicure is increasingly adopted by people. Many of the foot care tools, devices, gels, creams, and medicines are used by pedicure centers, podiatry professionals, and diagnostic centers.

Conversely, factors such as weak distribution channels and less penetration of foot care products and tools might hamper the sales of foot care products, restricting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Countries with less disposable income and personal care spending, for example African countries, are anticipated to contribute less to growth of the global foot care products market.

The global foot care products market is segmented by product, condition, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global foot care products market is segmented into antifungal treatment products, athlete’s foot treatments, blister treatments, foot bandages and toe separators, and others such as foot care, odor control, and pain management. Based on condition, the market is segmented into athlete’s foot, heel pain, calluses and corns, diabetic foot, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals, private clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global foot care products market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for foot care products. North America and Europe account for major shares of the global market. Consumers’ curiosity in foot care products that cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and provide cosmetic treatment has propelled many suppliers to provide new and innovative beauty-related foot care products. In the U.S., medications and devices constitute a major share of the market and are the fastest growing segments of the market for foot care products.

Major players operating in the global foot care products market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Inc., Del Laboratories, HoMedics, Inc., PediFix, Inc., Dr Foot, Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Novartis Consumer Health, and Miracle of Aloe.

