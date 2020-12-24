Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market Expected with Huge Growth and Growth Prediction 2020

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market: Overview

Hereditary cancers are caused by gene mutations that people are born with; passed down to them from either their mother or their father. According to many medical research report, between 5% and 10% of many common cancers are considered hereditary.

Genetic testing is done to determine whether someone carries a harmful variant of genes and it also help to determine whether family members who have not yet developed a cancer have inherited the same variant as a family member who is known to carry a harmful (cancer susceptibility predisposing) variant.

Different types of gene mutations are responsible for different cancers. For instance, BRCA1 and BRCA2 are the two genes most commonly responsible for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

Key Drivers of Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world affecting almost 12.5% of women during their lifetime and 5%–10% of these patients have a hereditary form. BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are the most commonly mutated genes, but additional genes associated with hereditary breast cancer are emerging. New advances in genomic technologies have led to parallel testing of multiple genes. Customized next generation sequencing panels are now providing the simultaneous analysis of breast cancer predisposition genes, from high to intermediate penetrant genes. This development in genomic technology is likely to drive the market.

Restraints of Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

The implementation of hereditary multigene panel testing arises many issues, such as which are the criteria that patients have to meet in order to undergo the test and the patient’s clinical management. The utilization of the test must be in compliance with the recommendations for genetic testing identified in the (American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc.) ASCO policy. This can limit the number of tests.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

Rapid expansion of the test due to high awareness, high incident rate of cancer specially breast cancer, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the market in North America. Many research studies estimate that more than 276,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are likely to be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2020.

Male breast cancer represents less than 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses. Data from research study states that about 2,600 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2020.

Key Players Operating in Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

Major players operating in the global hereditary cancer testing market are:

CENTOGENE N.V.

Ambry Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

PreventionGenetics

OPKO Health, Inc.

Fulgent Genetics

Invitae Corporation.

Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C.

Color

