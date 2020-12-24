Respiratory Heaters Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019-2027

Respiratory Heaters Market: Introduction

Respiratory heaters are external type heating devices used along a nebulizer system. Respiratory heaters are mainly used to impart heated breathing gas or heated aerosol to patients. Also called nebulizer heaters, respiratory heaters were developed to provide warm and heated bland aerosol therapy to patients. The device is used for patients that require respiratory support via tracheal tube, nasal cannulae, or face mask.

Respiratory heaters display the ability to combine warm surrounding air and oxygen for patients without the need of piped medical grade air. The device serves needs of patients who require high flow therapy.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Respiratory Heaters Market

The global respiratory heaters market is driven by increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bronchitis

According to Global Asthma report (2018), in 2016, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study estimated that approximately 339.4 million people were affected by asthma across the world, representing 3.6% increase in age-standardized prevalence since 2006.

According to the World Health Organization, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive life-threatening lung disease that causes breathlessness and predisposes to exacerbations and serious illness. The Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2016, reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally.

High prevalence of respiratory diseases and rise in patient population driven by increasing allergens, pollution, occupational dusts, chemicals, and tobacco intake are the factors driving the global respiratory heaters market

Increase in the geriatric population also boosts the growth of the global respiratory heaters market. According to the WHO, aging produces changes in the respiratory system itself and in related organs, thereby resulting in the decline of lung function, which is a significant risk factor for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, asthma, and chronic bronchitis, among the elderly.

However, undefined reimbursement policies in developing and underdeveloped countries and high cost of devices are the factors hampering the growth of the global respiratory heaters market

Strategic Developments and Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Companies operating in the respiratory heaters market are focusing on meeting the needs of medical communities and patient population by developing novel products. Several players are also investing in developing advanced features in nebulizers, including respiratory heaters, and strengthening market position through acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships.

In December 2017, Teleflex Incorporated, a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, announced that its respiratory division signed a new group purchasing agreement with HealthTrust. The Respiratory Heaters & Accessories agreement which became effective December 1, 2017, covers Teleflex’s full line of active humidification, non-invasive ventilation (NIV), and high flow nasal cannula therapy (HFNCT) products.

Emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities in the respiratory heaters market due to increase in the patient population and initiatives by governments in the health care sector

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

Key players in the global respiratory heaters market are focusing on research and developmental activities. Companies are adopting various growth strategies including mergers, acquisitions, product upgrades, product launches & approvals, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading players operating in the global respiratory heaters market are:

Teleflex Incorporated

Armstrong Medical, Inc.

Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

GE Healthcare

WILAmed GmbH

The HomeCare Medical Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Shenyang RMS Medical Tech Co., Ltd.

