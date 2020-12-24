Online Program Management Market Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – 2U, Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk, Blackboard, Keypath, Noodle Partners, Online Education Services, PEARSON, Wiley

Online Program Management Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Online Program Management market.

The Online Program Management Market was valued at US$ 3,916.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$11,986.4 Mn by 2027.

Online learning is becoming an essential part of the educational landscape. The online program enrollments are increasingly driven by the rising number of students who are looking for flexible formats for certificates, courses, and degree programs to support career placement as well as to pursue advanced studies. Students who enrolled in on-campus programs are also focusing on registering for the hybrid to fully online courses during their enrollment.

Online bachelor’s degrees are booming among students as many prestigious and large institutions are shifting toward various online degree programs owing to the high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Further, the graduate students in today’s time are actively focusing on pursuing virtual courses for their higher studies.

The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online distance learning programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for online program management service providers. However, the lack of internet connectivity and supporting infrastructure remains a challenge.

The reports cover key developments in the Online Program Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Online Program Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Online Program Management market in the global market.

The “Global Online Program Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Online Program Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Online Program Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Online Program Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The online program management market, by application, is segmented in to under graduate, post graduate, professional certifications, and others. The post graduate segment captured dominating share in the global online program management market.

In business model segment, revenue share captured the largest share in the global online program management market. Revenue share is a long-term, institution-wide, partnership model that requires limited investment from institutions for the execution and sustenance of the project. In this model, financial risk is limited for the partner institution as OPM providers provide the majority of investment capital.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Online Program Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Online Program Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Online Program Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Online Program Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

