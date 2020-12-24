Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Infusion pumps are medical devices utilized by physicians and patients to deliver medications, fluids, and nutrition into the patient’s body in a controlled manner. These pumps are installed with software that are programmed to deliver fixed doses of medication at required regular intervals of time.

Currently, various forms of intravenous infusion pumps are available in the market that include insulin infusion pumps, enteral feeding infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) infusion pumps, and syringe infusion pumps

Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Rise in prevalence of people suffering from chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is a major driver of the intravenous infusion pumps market as these pumps are extensively used to administer drugs during treatment of these diseases

According to the WHO report 2015, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015

Diabetes a major disease category which utilizes infusion systems for precise and effective drug delivery. According to the WHO data 2015, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. It is projected that diabetes would be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

Key Players of Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Report:

The global intravenous infusion pumps market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global intravenous infusion pumps market are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Smith Medical, ICU MEDICAL, INC., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

