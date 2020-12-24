Vehicle Subscription Market Report 2019 Global Industry Size, Segment By Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2027

Vehicle subscription is a service in which consumers pay monthly fees in return for access to a variety of vehicle models. In a vehicle subscription service, the consumer can subscribe to one or more vehicles. The monthly fees includes vehicle insurance, roadside assistance, and maintenance. Generally, subscription services are provided by vehicle manufacturers. Vehicle subscription is similar to vehicle leasing, the only difference being that, in subscription services, the subscriber does not have to worry about maintenance, road side assistance, and service expense of the vehicle.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62244

The global vehicle subscription market is primarily driven by the lower cost of subscribing for a vehicle as compared to that of owning or leasing one. Moreover, in a vehicle subscription service, consumers can avail a variety of vehicle models, such as sedan, SUVs, and crossovers. Easy access to luxury and premium vehicles at a significantly lower cost, is driving the global vehicle subscription market. Owning a vehicle can be expensive in terms of cost of vehicle, insurance, maintenance, servicing, and component change. All these expenses are eliminated in the vehicle subscription service, which in turn is propelling the global vehicle subscription market. Rising consumer awareness coupled with presence of subscription service providers is another prominent driver of the global vehicle subscription market.

Major restraint to the global vehicle subscription market is the well-established vehicle leasing, rental and sharing market. A large number of vehicle leasing, rental, and shared mobility service providers are operating across the globe and hence, vehicle leasing and sharing services have a strong foothold across the globe. This, in turn, is restraining the global vehicle subscription market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62244

The global vehicle subscription market can be segmented based on service provider, vehicle type, subscription type, and region. In terms of service provider, the global vehicle subscription market can be bifurcated into OEM and private service providers. The OEM segment is expanding, as several vehicle manufacturers are offering vehicle subscription services. OEMs can provide vehicle subscription services much easily due to the availability of several vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the global vehicle subscription market can be classified into four segments. SUVs, especially premium and luxury class, are highly popular in the global vehicle subscription market, which is attributed to their comfort and convenience. Moreover, SUVs are being preferred for providing commercial services as well and hence, the demand for SUVs is likely to rise during the forecast period. In terms of subscription type, the global vehicle subscription market can be bifurcated into one vehicle subscription and multi-vehicle subscription. Multi-vehicle subscription service provides access to several models of vehicles for a specific time-period.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62244

In terms of region, the global vehicle subscription market can be segmented into five regions. Asia Pacific comprises rapidly developing countries such as China and India. These countries have large populations with rising disposable income of individuals, which in turn is boosting the demand for vehicles across the region. Lower cost of vehicle subscription services coupled with rising awareness about subscription services is leading to shift in consumer preference toward vehicle subscription, as compared to that of owning a vehicle. Therefore, demand for vehicle subscription services is likely to rise in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are leading the global vehicle subscription service market, due to the presence of several vehicle subscription service providers in these regions.

Key players operating in the global vehicle subscription market include BMW AG, AB Volvo, Carpe, Lexus, Daimler AG, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., Canvas, Flexdrive, LESS TECHNOLOGIES INC., Prazo Inc., Fair, and Carma.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shift-from-conventional-fuels-to-new-hybrid-fuels-to-keep-the-environment-safe-for-future-shall-support-the-growth-of-global-cooling-tower-market-877991502.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-commercial-aircrafts-to-propel-sales-of-remote-electronic-unit-market-worth-us3-5-bn-by-2027-end-finds-tmr-301031571.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com