Organic Soap Market – Covid-19 Impact, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2026

Organic soap is a cleansing agent manufactured with organic ingredients or substances. It is produced through organic methods that are free from artificial chemicals and GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) as per regulation set by the organic certification bodies. Organic soaps are certified by various certification bodies across the globe such as the EU Organic Certification, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Australian Certified Organic, and Nature’s International Certification Services (NICS). Organic soaps are chemical-free products, processed from organic oil and raw ingredients. Rise in preference for high-quality products, increase in awareness about organic soaps, and surge in prevalence of skin allergies and diseases across the globe are expected to fuel the sales of the product in the next few years. Additionally, products with innovative formulation and enriched with unique ingredients are expected to remain attractive among end-users. This is likely to boost the demand for organic soaps in during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the global organic soap market include rise in awareness about chemical-free products, growth in consumer base who prefers organic products, increase in manufacturing of organic product start-ups, surge in disposable income of consumers, celebrities endorsing organic soaps over conventional soaps, and high penetration of products through major specialty retail sectors and online platforms. In addition to this, rapid urbanization in emerging economies and adoption of expensive premium organic soaps across the globe are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, low shelf-life as compared to conventional soaps, higher prices of products, lack of raw materials for processing, and differing standards and regional regulations as per organic certifying bodies are the major restraints of the market. Nonetheless, development of new and innovative products targeting new customers, enhancement of product shelf-life, and penetration of products in the market through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the organic soap market.

The global organic soap market can be segmented based on product, process type, skin type, organic level, category, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into organic bar soaps and organic liquid soaps. Based on process type, the organic soap market can be classified into handmade and machine made. Based on organic level, the global organic soap market can be categorized into 70% organic, 95% organic, and 100% organic. Based on skin type, the market can be segmented into sensitive, dry, oily, normal, and combination skin. In terms of category, the organic soap market can be classified into premium price, popular price, and super premium price. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into online and offline. The offline segment is sub-segmented into mega retail stores, independent stores, specialty stores, and others.

Based on region, the global organic soap market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Rise in adoption of organic skincare products among end-users has propelled the use of organic soap in North America. In Europe, increase in demand for organic soaps is expected to fuel the sale of the product in the next few years. Increase in disposable income and rise in preference for chemical-free skincare products are driving the organic soap market in Asia Pacific. Consumers are opting for organic soaps for better comfort. In Middle East & Africa, increase in endorsement of the use of organic soaps by celebrities and increase in purchasing power of people are expected to fuel the organic soap market. In South America, premiumization of organic soaps through prominent brands is expected to drive the market the region.

Major players operating in the global organic soap market include EO Products, Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited, Lavanila Laboratories, Vi-Tae, Sundial Brands LLC, Truly’s Natural Products, Khadi Natural, The Honest Company, Inc., Nature’s Gate, Erbaviva, LLC , Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Sensible Organics, Beach Organics, Pangea Organics, Inc., and Forest Essentials.

