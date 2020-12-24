Pilates and Yoga Studios Market Outlook: Market Trends, Size, Share, Segmentation, Growth and Competitive Landscape ,Trends And Forecast to 2026

Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: Introduction

Pilates & yoga are two different forms of exercise which helps in increasing flexibility, stability, breathing, etc. The selection of Pilates or yoga depends on the end goal the individual wants to achieve.

Yoga is a form of exercise which helps in improving physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Pilates on the other hand is done for physical rehabilitation. Pilates consists of resistance exercises which are performed on a mat and on specific Pilates machines.

Pilates & yoga studios have started gaining immense popularity in recent times. The impact of these exercises is helpful in the long run. The increase in disposable income, rise in awareness among consumers, and increasing Pilates and yoga facilities globally is expected to drive the Pilates & yoga studios market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market

Changing lifestyles and increased health concerns have encouraged many people to try different physical activities. Pilates and yoga are two such activities that help in maintaining physical and mental health.

Through repetitive movements, the act of yoga can be therapeutic and is used to build flexibility and strength. There are different types of yoga and meditation is a part of yoga. The meditation in yoga attracts many people as it helps in relieving stress.

Pilates has six principles: flow, control, concentration, breathing, centering, and precision. The main goal of Pilates is to improve overall strength, stabilize the spine, strengthen the stomach, develop balance, and improve posture.

Consumers understand the importance of combining both forms of exercise in their daily routine and are looking for health studios which provide both activities. Urbanization has led to the rapid increase in health studios around the world.

Many governments around the world urge people to maintain good health and lifestyle and promote various physical activities. For e.g. The Indian government promotes the practice of yoga and runs awareness campaigns.

Mental health is something people have started being vocal about in recent times. Corporate sectors provide their employees with yoga and meditation sessions as a part of fun group activities.

Yoga & Pilates sessions in studios are expensive for many consumers. Thus, the cost of these activities may act as a hindrance to the market. However, these sessions are available on the internet, DVD, and many other platforms.

The market for Yoga & Pilates studios is still untapped in many geographies. The market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period with adequate facilities and at a competitive price.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Pilates & Yoga Market

Geographically, the global Pilates & Yoga studios market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Developed regions demand quality Pilates & Yoga studios while developing regions being price sensitive, demand cheaper facilities.

Global players provide various form of sessions to suit everyone’s requirement. The healthcare industry might help in driving the Pilates & Yoga studios market during the forecast period.

The global Pilates & Yoga studios market is competitive due to the presence of large number of global and regional players. Major players adopt various strategies such as expert instructors, and free consultation to enhance their position in the market. Companies in emerging markets focus on expanding their customer base.

Key players operating in the Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market

Leading players operating in the global Pilates & Yoga Studios market include:

Harmony Yoga Pilates Studio

Studio Monceau

Balance Pilates & Yoga

The Flow Studio – Yoga & Pilates

Longevita Pilates & Yoga Studios

Innerstellar Pilates & Yoga Studios

RIO Pilates & Yoga Studios

Urban Lotus

Inspire Yoga Pilates And Fitness

Prima Fitness

Everyday Club Pty Ltd T/A Downtown Yoga & Pilates

Reformation

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: Research Scope

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, by Activity

Yoga

Hatha

Kundalini

Sivananda yoga

Others

Pilates

Mat Pilates

Classical Pilates

Reformer Pilates

Others

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



