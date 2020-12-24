Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Covid-19 Impact, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2026

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Introduction

India is projected to become the biggest religion and spirituality market due to followers of different religions in the country. Cultural diversity is a major factor responsible for the expansion of the spiritual & devotional products market. Young entrepreneurs and start-ups are introducing innovative ideas and concepts, and offering various devotional products and services across the globe.

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Competition Landscape

Bolsius International BV

Bolsius International BV was incorporated in 1870 and is headquartered in KK Schijndel, Netherlands. The company provides a wide range of tea-warmers, rustic and scented candles, tables, and blocks. It produces candles of various shapes and sizes and exports them to over 50 countries across the world.

Delsbo Candle AB

Delsbo Candle AB was incorporated in the year 2004 and is headquartered in Delsbo, Sweden. The company has its manufacturing facility in Delsbo and offers a wide range of stearin based candles across the globe. Currently, it has 21 retail partners globally and is planning to increase the number of retailers.

Sounds True Inc.

Sounds True Inc. was incorporated in the year 1985 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. The company’s line of business includes the production of theatrical and non-theatrical motion pictures and video tapes. It offers its products and services through its company-owned website across the globe.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House

Mysore Deep Perfumery House was incorporated in the year 1992 and is headquartered in Indore, India. The company offers a wide range of quality products such as agarbatti (incense stick), dhoopbatti (joss stick), edible oils, packaged tea, mosquito coils, natural hair color & henna (dye to color the hair), and soya chunks. Its flagship brand, Zed Black Agarbatti is amongst the top three brands in its category in India. Mysore Deep Perfumery House has around 3000 authorized distributors across India and exports its products to more than 20 countries. The company has offices in the U.S. and Nepal.

Other key players operating in the global spiritual & devotional products market includeThink Solution (Spiritual Shopy), Indo Divine Spiritual Solutions Private Limited, Powerfulhand.com, Tyndale House Publishers, and Shubhkart India Pvt. Ltd. etc.

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Dynamics

Digital transformation plays a vital role in the revolution of the spiritual & devotional industry

Increase in usage of online music-streaming platforms and applications to listen to different forms of music which includes spiritual & devotional songs is anticipated to drive the spiritual & devotional products market during the forecast period. Companies such as Apple, Amazon Music, YouTube, and different music applications are most commonly used by individuals to listen to devotional music & songs. Rise in penetration of smartphones, Amazon Kindle, and various reading applications are projected to increase the demand for mythological and devotional books in the near future.

Rise in sale of spiritual & devotional products on various e-commerce websites

Boom in e-commerce industry has created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the spiritual & devotional products industry to sell their products through online platforms. Producers and suppliers of spiritual & devotional products are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce portals to cater to a wide range of consumers across the globe. The promotion of these products through online channels is projected to offer significant opportunities to the spiritual & devotional products market in the forecasted timeline.

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Segmentation

The global spiritual & devotional products market can be segmented based on:

Product Type

End-use

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the spiritual & devotional products market can be divided into:

Physical

Books

Magazines

Music

CD’s

Pen Drives

Candles & Incense Sticks

Wall Décor

Other accessories (Idols, etc.)

Digital

Online Music Streaming

Music Apps

E-books

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market, by End-use

In terms of end-use, the spiritual & devotional products market can be segmented into:

Households

Spiritual Places

Meditation Centers

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the spiritual & devotional products market can be divided into:

Offline

Online

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

