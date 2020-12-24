Impact of COVID-19 on Do-it-yourself (DIY) Retail Product Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Do-it-yourself Retail Products: Introduction

Do it yourself, also known as DIY, can be referred to building or fixing things by oneself, especially in their own house. DIY is a method wherein individuals use raw and semi-raw materials and parts to create, transform, or rebuild material possessions, containing those drawn from the natural environment. DIY is influenced by several reasons, such as need for customization, economic benefits, lack of product availability in the market, and identity enhancement consisting craftsmanship, among others factors.

Key Drivers of Global Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market

Small-scale players are manufacturing do-it-yourself products, which are cost-effective. E-commerce companies are providing opportunities for these players to sell their products on the global retail platform. Thus, growing availability of low-cost do-it-yourself products will create a significant impact on the global market.

Global do-it-yourself retail product market is expected to expand at a high rate during the forecast period due to its popularity among baby boomers and millennials. Easy shopping methods for baby boomers are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Expanding E-commerce Industry to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Increase in launch of e-commerce portals will create significant opportunities for the global do-it-yourself retail product market. Consumers are inclined towards purchasing apparels, educational books, and cosmetic products from online channels. In the home décor industry, companies are launching smartphone applications assisting consumers with exact furniture measurement. Moreover, technological advancements are likely to boost market growth.

Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global do-it-yourself retail product market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe comprises major markets such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes do-it-yourself retail product market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America do-it-yourself retail product market has been studied for Brazil and Rest of South America.

Europe and North America are the major markets for do-it-yourself retail products and are likely to remain significant during the forecast period. However, this market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period, as emerging countries, such as India and China, are the major consumers of do-it-yourself retail products and are witnessing rapid expansion of skin & personal care industry and fashion industry.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global do -it-yourself retail product market is fragmented due to a large number of small- and large-scale players operating at global and domestic levels. Players are adopting several business strategies, including product innovation & expansion as well as mergers & acquisitions. These strategies are likely to boost their market share. Some of the key players operating in the global do-it-yourself retail product market are:

ADEO

com, Inc.

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kingfisher group

Lowe’s

Maxeda DIY Group

Myntra

Walmart

co.uk

Global Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market: Research Scope

Global Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market, by Product Type

Food & Beverages

Apparels

Footwear

Jewelry & Accessories

Home Décor & Furnishings

Beauty & Personal Care

Others (art & craft, electric work, etc.)

Global Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Do-it-yourself Retail Product Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global do-it-yourself retail product market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

