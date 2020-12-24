Network Mapping Software Market Overview, Development & Growth Rate Forecast for Next 5 Years

Network Mapping Software Market Overview, Development & Growth Rate Forecast for Next 5 Years3 min read
Network mapping software is defined as the process, which is used to discover new devices, interfaces, visualize physical as well as virtual network connectivity. It can detect the network with all its components and it delivers the list of devices. It can also use to create a network map and a network topology. Various benefits of using network mapping software such as automate device discovery and mapping, build multiple maps from a single scan, export network diagrams to visio, auto-detect changes to network topology, perform multi-level network discovery and others.
Latest research document on ‘Network Mapping Software’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are SmartDraw (United States), EDrawSoft, (United States),HelpSystems, LLC (United States),10SCAPE (Germany),DEK Software International (United States), NetBrain Technologies (United States),ThousandEyes (United States)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Software Solutions (Web-based, Desktop, Mobile App)
Market Influencing Trends:
Technology Advancement of Network Mapping Software
Growth Drivers
Increasing Demand for Network Virtualization and Automation
Growing Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization
Restraints that are major highlights:
Security Concerns as a Centralized Controller can be the Single Point of Attack and Failure for Networks Mapping Software
Opportunities
Increase in Demand for Private Cloud
Growing Demand from Emerging Economics Such as India, China, and others
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product owing to which the global network mapping software market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period.
