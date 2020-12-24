Bisphosphonate Drug Market: Know Technology Exploding in Popularity

Bisphosphonate Drug Market: Know Technology Exploding in Popularity2 min read
Bisphosphonates drug is used to treat and prevent bone-related conditions. Bisphosphonates drugs are expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and for the treatment of Pagetâ€™s disease of bone. Also in anticancer treatment particularly for metastatic bone cancer and multiple myeloma bisphosphonate drugs are used.
Latest research document on ‘Bisphosphonate Drug’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sanofi-Aventis SA (France),Immunomedics, Inc. (United States),Novartis AG (Switzerland),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States),EUSA Pharma, Inc. (United States),Cell Genesys Inc. (United States),Dendreon Corporation (United States),Amgen Inc. (United States),Medimmune, LLC (United States),AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Alendronate, Etidronate, Risedronate, Zoledronic Acid), Application (Post-menopausal osteoporosis, Bone Loss caused by Cancer Treatment, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Paget’s disease), Administration Type (Oral, Intravenous Infusion, Intravenous Injection)
Market Influencing Trends:
Bisphosphonate Drug is Prescribed for Treatment of Osteoporosis
Growth Drivers
Increasing Geriatric Population and Changing Lifestyle Globally
Increasing Expenditure in the Healthcare Industry
Restraints that are major highlights:
High Cost associated with Drug
Opportunities
Increasing Research and Development Activites related to Drugs
Increasing Incidence of Menopausal in Women
Increasing Awareness of Bisphosphonate Drug
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
