Offshore Crane Market – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Industry Development Forecasts to 2026

Offshore Crane Market: Introduction

Offshore crane is described as a pedestal-mounted elevating and rotating lifting device which is used to transfer materials from one marine vessel to another. Offshore applications of these cranes include bottom-supporting, floating platform, and ship-hulled vessels. Offshore crane is used in production and drilling operations, shipboard applications, and heavy-lift applications. Offshore cranes consists land-based construction machines with a tonnage for maximum structural capacity. Offshore crane is a fixed structure; therefore, the distance from the crane at which load is lifted is more with the weight of the load. Moreover, the load capacity for supply boat lifts (off board) are less than the onboard. The capacity of an offshore crane depends on the structure the crane is mounted on such as bottom-supported, semi-submersible, and ship-hulled. It also depends on factors such as the location of the platform and load in relation with the crane.

Offshore crane market: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the offshore crane market can be bifurcated into mast crane and pedestal crane. Pedestal cranes are frequently used where equipment can be located inside the crane house. These cranes are smaller in size as compared to mast cranes and vessel structure is simple; therefore, it can be mounted on the side of the hull. In terms of structure, the offshore crane market can be segmented into bottom-supported structure, semi-submersible structure, ship-hulled structure, and others. Based on duty cycle, the offshore crane market can be divided into production duty, intermediate duty, and drilling duty. In terms of boom, the market can be segregated into knuckle boom, telescopic boom, lattice boom, and others. Based on application, the market can categorized into oil rig cranes, marine cranes, and others. In terms of lifting capacity, the market can be segmented into 0-500mts, 500–3000mts, and above 3000mts.

Offshore Crane Market: Market Overview

Developments in the offshore crane market include roller bearings, which is used in production duty. However, the recent design is for modern methods of supporting high use cranes, which is used in floating installations and is a preferred arrangement for drilling duty and floating applications. Rise in demand for offshore renewable industry boosts demand for offshore cranes. Key market players are largely investing in research & development of offshore wind farms, which are producing more electricity. This is expected to be a major driver of the offshore crane market during the forecast period.

Offshore crane market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global robotic drilling market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global demand for offshore crane market is expected to rise at a healthy pace due to the increasing oil rig and marine operations based on applications. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the offshore crane market due to recent discoveries of oil & gas in offshore basin in Australia. Rise in demand for offshore cranes from China and India is expected to drive the Asia pacific market. The market in North America & Latin America is expected to expand at a considerable pace. This, in turn, is projected to propel the global offshore crane market.

Offshore Crane Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the offshore crane market include Konecranes, Huisman, Liebherr, National Oilwell Varco, Cargotec, Zoomlion, Manitowoc, Kenz Figee, Palfinger, and TEREX Corporation