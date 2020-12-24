Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. In fact, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States. It is also a significant cause of respiratory illness in older adults.

Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose; decrease in appetite; coughing; sneezing fever; wheezing. These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties. RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age. People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected.

People infected with RSV are usually contagious for 3 to 8 days. However, some infants, and people with weakened immune systems, can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as 4 weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Over 57,000 hospitalizations, 500,000 emergency department visits and 1.5 million outpatient clinic visits among children <5 years of age are attributed to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections each year in the United States. Among US adults, an estimated 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths associated with RSV infections occur annually.

As per the study conducted by Tin Htar et al. (2020), incidence rates of hospitalized RSV acute tract infections in the age group of >65 years ranged from7.3 to 13.0/105 population in Africa and Asia and from 190 to 254/105 population in the USA. Very high incidence rates (195–1790/105 population) were seen in adults>=50 years for emergency visits in the United States.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Epidemiology

As per the study titled conducted by Salma Abbas et al. (2017), RSV is a common infectious complication of transplantation, with an incidence of up to 12% in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) patients and 16% in adult lung transplant recipients

