Severe Keratitis Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Keratitis, also known as the corneal ulcer is an inflammation or irritation of the cornea characterized by typical symptoms of red eyes, foreign body sensation, pain, sensitivity to light, watery eyes, and blurred vision. It can be categorized into mild, moderate and severe forms. More extensive or severe keratitis involves deeper layers of the cornea, and if a corneal ulcer develops, a scar may be present upon healing. This will affect the vision if the central portion of the cornea is involved.

In severe ulcerative keratitis, the cornea may perforate, which is an extremely serious situation. It is commonly caused by bacterial or fungal invasions following superficial corneal abrasions. The common infectious agents include; staphylococcus, streptococcus, herpes (both simplex and zoster), adenovirus, rubeola, rubella, mumps, trachoma, infectious mononucleosis, and pneumococcus. Also, at fault may be due to Vitamin A deficiency or broad-spectrum antibiotic drug reactions.

DelveInsight’s ‘Severe Keratitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Severe Keratitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Severe Keratitis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Severe Keratitis disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Severe Keratitis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Severe Keratitis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

is estimated to be five patients per 10,000 population per year. A large retrospective survey in the UK between 2004 and 2015 showed a rise in the annual incidence of fungal keratitis as a percentage of all cases of microbial keratitis from 5.2% in 2004 to 9.5% in 2015. In the United States, warm places like Florida have an incidence of 35%, while colder places like New York can be as low as 2% for fungal keratitis.

According to National Surveillance of Infectious Keratitis in Japan, two peaks in age distribution pattern can be observed, i.e., in the 20s and in the 60. Moreover, In the 20s, the percentage of contact lens users were very high (89.8%).

It has been observed that males are affected more as compared to females, in case of Severe Keratitis

According to the literature review, recent global estimates suggest that approximately 1,000,000 cases of fungal keratitis occur annually. It is more common in tropical countries and lowers in developed countries. (Bongomin et al.)

Delveinsight’s Severe Keratitis epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Severe Keratitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Severe Keratitis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Severe Keratitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Severe Keratitis.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Severe Keratitis patient population.

The Severe Keratitis report provides a detailed overview explaining Severe Keratitis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Severe Keratitis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Severe Keratitis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Severe Keratitis epidemiology .

The Severe Keratitis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Severe Keratitis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Severe Keratitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Severe Keratitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Severe Keratitis population by its epidemiology

The Severe Keratitis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Insights Executive Summary of Severe Keratitis Severe Keratitis Disease Background and Overview Severe Keratitis Patient Journey Severe Keratitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Severe Keratitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Severe Keratitis Severe Keratitis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

