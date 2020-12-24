Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Assessment, Key Companies And Emerging Drugs

Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Assessment, Key Companies And Emerging Drugs4 min read
“Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Open-Angle Glaucoma market.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Open-Angle Glaucoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Open-Angle Glaucoma pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Open-Angle Glaucoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key companies in the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market includes
Allergan,
SPARC Limited,
Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.,
Nicox Ophthalmics
And many others.
Drugs Covered
Durysta (Bimatoprost SR)
PDP–716
PRO-122
DE-130A
And others.
Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
- The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment.
- Open-Angle Glaucoma key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Open-Angle Glaucoma market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Scope of the report
- The Open-Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Open-Angle Glaucoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Open-Angle Glaucoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.
- Detailed research and development progress and clinical trial details of Open-Angle Glaucoma, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Open-Angle Glaucoma.
Report Highlights
A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Open-Angle Glaucoma.
In the coming years, the Open-Angle Glaucoma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Open-Angle Glaucoma Research & Development. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment market. Several potential therapies for Open-Angle Glaucoma are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Open-Angle Glaucoma market size in the coming years.
Our in-depth analysis of the Open-Angle Glaucoma pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.
Table of Content
- Report Introduction
- Open-Angle Glaucoma
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Current Treatment Patterns
- Open-Angle Glaucoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
- Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
- Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
- Inactive Products
- Dormant Products
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Discontinued Products
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Product Profiles
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Key Companies
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Key Products
- Dormant and Discontinued Products
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Future Perspectives
- Open-Angle Glaucoma Analyst Review
- Appendix
- Report Methodology
