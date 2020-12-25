elphia Eagles Live stream Free Reddit –NFL Eagles vs Cardinals Week-15 SNF 2020 Game Crackstreams TV packages

Eagles vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch Week 15 of NFL Play anywhere. Rookie Jalen Hurts will get his second official NFL start when the Eagles take on the Cardinals this week, which means Carson Wentz is staying on the sidelines. It’s a unique plot twist for the once-hopeful team, but it also means this Sunday afternoon game just got a lot more exciting. So, here’s how fans can watch these two quarterbacks dual it out.

Most NFL fans love the idea of getting to watch the electrifying Kyler Murray go up against Jalen Hurts this week. We didn’t expect it to happen this fast, but that’s life in the NFL sometimes. And while Kyler Murray hasn’t looked like himself for the past 4-5 weeks and is nursing a shoulder injury, he played pretty great last week vs the Giants.

That said, almost all of the attention will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. A struggling (3-8-1) team that upset the 10-2 Saints last week in Jalen’s first career start. It’s a shocking turn of events, and we could see another upset down in Arizona this week.

Currently, the Eagles only have an 11% chance of making the playoffs, but all they need is a win, and some bad luck to strike the Washington Football Team and the NY Giants to keep losing. However, the Arizona Cardinals are a 6.5-point favorite and are also coming off a big win last week. Plus, the Cardinals have an over 50% chance of making the playoffs so surely won’t lay down easily.

I’m just excited to watch two young, athletic, promising new quarterbacks go head-to-head on Sunday, and you probably are too. So, here’s how you can watch the game from nearly anywhere in the world.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road this week with NFL playoffs on their mind when they face the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

The Eagles will look for two in a row under QB Jalen Hurts as they look to make a playoff push and in a must-win situation this afternoon. There has been some buzz surrounding Carson Wentz being benched but this should not bother the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off a 27-6 win over the Giants last week and will look to keep their one-game lead in the NFC Wild Card race.

This will be an interesting game with the Eagles playoff lives on the line. Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 6

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I love the Eagles in this spot and expect them to come to play today as this is their season. With Jalen Hurts back there he brings another element to the team. If you’re feeling randy, sprinkle some money on the ML as well.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: When and where?

The Eagles travel to State Farm Stadium in Arizona where the game kicks off at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX. We’re expecting a sunny afternoon game with a high of 67-degrees. Fans in the UK must stay up late to watch this one.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Eagles using some other method, we have that covered too.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL weekend. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Eagles vs Cards this week.

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals online in the U.S.

This afternoon Sunday game airs on FOX Sports, making it easy to tune-in for most viewers. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log on to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games all week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Meaning you can watch some NFL football for free!

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, it’s a great option.

$54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals live in the UK

If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Eagles game. Those in the UK can enjoy several NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows up to six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone and shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.

Sky has to choose the best game each week, and sadly, the Eagles vs Cardinals isn’t on the list. For now, you can still watch Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.

As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.

How to stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals live in Canada

Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. This is your best bet to watch the game, or just tune into the RedZone.

How to stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals live in Australia

Australian fans can watch NFL games, although the options are somewhat limited. For now, the ESPN network is what you’ll need to see football. It’s your only option without a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.

If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. This should be an exciting game so sign up and enjoy it.