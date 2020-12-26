Cleveland Browns vs Ravens Live Reddit NFL Streams FREE, how to watch tonight week 14 game, matchups, football lineup, predictions

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with a victory and losses by Baltimore, Miami, and Las Vegas.

It’s the second in a run of four straight nationally televised games for the Bills coming off their win over the 49ers on Monday Night Football. They face a Steelers team looking to rebound from its first loss of the season.

How To Watch Ravens vs Browns

The game is nationally televised on ESPN at 8:15 pm on Monday, December 14. Calling the game will be the ESPN crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick while Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.

Watch Ravens vs Browns on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns on the mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius.

The watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Watch Ravens vs Browns Live Stream Online Without Cable

Cleveland Brown fans are likely ready to get the new season going to see how the players work with the new coach. From the looks of things, there should be some noticeable improvements to the team and gameplay.

That said, the Ravens are offering some impressive new players and the current NFL MVP in tow, so that will likely push this game towards their favor. If you don’t have cable, keep reading to learn how you can watch the Browns vs Ravens live stream.

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or another streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

CBS All-Access

As the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as the Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the CBS app.

SundayTicket TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet, or another streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing, and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or another streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns (6-8) have had a disappointing season and their playoff hopes hang by a threat. However, a sweep of the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) would be quite the consolation prize.

“It would be a big win,” said right guard Joel Bitonio. “Right now, Baltimore is probably the Super Bowl favorite, they’ve been pegged to win it all. They’re division champs and they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC right now, and if you go out there and show your team can compete with that and win that game, I think it would show people that we have the potential in this room.”

Cleveland entered the season with wild expectations, much due to the arrival of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via a blockbuster trade. But things have not gone as planned, as Beckham has been hampered by injury and lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns.

Three Things to Watch

1. Can the Browns keep their play-action attack rolling?

The Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach because they wanted to revamp their offense, and his strength in the play-action game was a big selling point. Baker Mayfield was third in the NFL in touchdowns in play-action, and Kirk Cousins, who played under Stefanski, led the category.

Some of Cleveland’s best moments this season have come via play-action. One notable example was last week when the Browns scored two touchdowns on the Titans, including a 75-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Ravens have a much better defense, especially against play-action, than the Titans do, but this is still the Browns’ bread and butter.

The key to effectively running it will be 1) running the ball well and 2) staying out of third-and-long situations. Baltimore’s run defense has been rather average this season at 4.4 yards per carrying allowed (18th in the NFL), and the Browns ran for 135 yards in their first meeting, so the first should be possible. And by avoiding sacks — Mayfield has taken just six in his last six games — the Browns can be in a position where running the ball is a credible threat.

2. Can Lamar Jackson get back on track?

Jackson has not been the same passing threat this season as teams have worked to take the middle of the field away from him. That’s where he’s most comfortable throwing the ball and where his skill position players are best suited. Jackson hasn’t posted 250 passing yards since the season opener against the Browns and hasn’t averaged eight yards per pass attempt since Week 4.

The Ravens didn’t need to use Jackson much last week against Dallas since the running game was so potent — 294 yards on 37 attempts, including 94 on 13 attempts from Jackson — but he was efficient when needed. Going 12-for-17 for 107 yards with two touchdowns and a pick gave him a 78.7 QB rating, his best in the last five weeks.

This could be another great opportunity for Jackson to show off his arm. The Browns, who are ranked 23rd against the pass, have been particularly susceptible against tight ends. Watch out for Mark Andrews, if he returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list, as hauled in five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in their first meeting.

3. Which team will generate more pressure?

This could apply to just about any matchup, but both the Browns and Ravens have the potential to make a big impact here. Even though they only rank 13th and 16th in the league in sacks, respectively, they each have stars who can give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares.

The Ravens have an intimidating front headlined by Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, although the latter is still seeing his playing time ramp up after arriving midseason from Minnesota. Baltimore blitzes a league-high 42.2 percent of the time, which will be a big change of pace for Mayfield, who was only pressured once against a Titans team that blitzes 28.5 percent of the time. And Mayfield has especially struggled while under pressure: Even before last week’s performance, Pro Football Focus gave him a 29.8 grade under pressure and an 86.8 mark in a clean pocket.

Amazingly, Jackson has managed to avoid sacks well after the team lost star left tackle Ronnie Stanley in Week 9; he has just taken five in the last four games after 19 in his first seven. The obvious player to watch for Cleveland will be Myles Garrett, who led the league with 9.5 sacks before testing positive for COVID-19 and notched another in his return to the field last week.

Final Analysis

The teams have converged since they first met to open the season but keep in mind that their records don’t say everything. The Browns may have a two-game lead in the standings, but the Ravens’ point differential (+85) is 100 points better than the Browns’ mark (-15). That’s ominous for this game, even at FirstEnergy Stadium.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-2021-iihf-world-junior-championship-live-stream-157821124/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wjc-2021-iihf-world-junior-championship-live-stream-reddit-fre-157821151/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-finland-vs-germany-live-stream-2021-iihf-world-junior-ch-157821187/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-finland-vs-germany-live-stream-reddit-iihf-wjc-game-157821196/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-germany-vs-finland-live-stream-free-iihf-wjc-reddit-tv-157821210/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-germany-vs-finland-live-stream-free-iihf-wjc-2021-game-157821220/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/germany-vs-finland-live-stream-free-on-reddit-watch-iihf-wjc-157821227/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-germany-vs-finland-live-stream-reddit-free-iihf-ice-hockey-157821240/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamsfinland-vs-germany-live-stream-iihf-ice-hockey-157821245/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streaminglive-germany-vs-finland-live-free-25-dec-2020-157821261/

Despite their bounce-back passing performances last week, you can expect to see a lot of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and J.K. Dobbins this week. Given the Ravens are stronger on that side of the ball, they’ll have the clear edge on Monday night, but this should be a fascinating game.