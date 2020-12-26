Saints vs. Vikings: Live Stream Reddit for FREE, how to watch Christmas Day NFL Streams, Date & Time, Update Score and More from Anywhere

Welcome to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Christmas Day NFL Game Live Streams for FREE. The Minnesota Vikings will be watching out for the NFL playoffs if the season ended now. Fortunately, on Christmas day the Vikings still have something to play for. The team is on the bubble and nothing is assured, but there is hope. The issue is that they face the saints.

This year, New Orleans, mostly led by Drew Brees, dominated the quarterback. Brees had been out with all kinds of injuries for about a month, including some broken ribs. The severe injuries can be part of the issue, but the age factor is also present. The arm and overall passing of Brees — especially in his return last week — were steadily declining.

Minnesota was soft in security, so Brees and his crime didn’t have to be great, only good. There is a fair possibility that this game will be balanced, even though the Saints will win the game.

Who’s Playing

Minnesota @ New Orleans

Current Records: Minnesota 6-8; New Orleans 10-4

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $96.00

What to Know

Since September 2017, the Minnesota Vikings have been 3-1 against the New Orleans Saints and have had a chance to extend the performance on Friday. The Vikings will battle New Orleans at 16:30 on holiday. ET at the Superdome of Mercedes-Benz. As both teams experienced a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation for this competition.

It looks like Minnesota must have been placed on Santa’s blacklist, as the team did not end up winning last week. Not far from Minnesota, but the team lost 33-27 to the Chicago Bears. Minnesota lost, despite RB Dalvin Cook’s strong game, which rushed for one TD and 132 yards for 24 carries.

It was close to it, but no cigar for New Orleans after they fell 32-29 last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, New Orleans had good QB Drew Brees shows, who had 3 TDs and 234 yards on 34 attempts, and RB Alvin Kamara, who had earned one TD. Brees finished with a 125.20 passer mark.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Where and when?

The Minnesota Vikings will take place at New Orleans Saints on the Christmas Day of December 25, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. The game is FOX but there are many ways of viewing various platforms listed below.

Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints from abroad online

If you’re in the U.S., UK, or Australia, the Vikings and Saints game is more specific to watch. However, geographical, geo-blocked problems can emerge from anywhere.

This is where one of the strongest VPNs (Virtual Private Network) will actually operate. You can digitally shift your laptop, tablet or smartphone IP address to one back in your homeland, so you can watch it as if you are back there.

VPNs are extremely easy to use and also give you a further degree of protection while browsing the internet. There are also a range of options, but ExpressVPN is recommended because of its speed, protection and ease of use. The service is also possible on a wide variety of operating systems and computers (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

The Vikings will lose this next one by seven. Now may not be the best time to battle the spread of Minnesota as they have dropped bettors in the last five consecutive games.

Minnesota is 6-8 now, and New Orleans is 10-4 now. Minnesota is 3-4 this year, New Orleans 1-2 after defeats.

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to New Orleans with their hopes of playoff and a thread for a Christmas day game against the Saints. But they haven’t been dead yet.

The Viking’s have to win their last two games (at Saints, vs. Lions), they have to lose their final two games (vs. 49ers) and the Bears even have to lose one of their last two games (at Jaguars, vs. Packers).

The Saints are in the process of looking for the NFC seed No. 1. After a loss to the Chiefs of Kansas City on Sunday, Drew Brees’ return to the start line-up, the Saints still follow the Packers through a first-round playoff match. But the Seattle Seahawks lie at number 3 and can slide up if the Saints slip down the stretch

ENOUGH IS ENUGH: More sexual assault reports include Dan Snyder and WFT

ANOTHER CHANCE:San Francisco 49ers fired QB again for the first time.

Here’s all you need to know for the Christmas Day Friday afternoon game:

What time does Vikings at Saints start?

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 25.

What TV channel is Vikings at Saints on?

The game can be seen across the entire country on Fox and NFL Network.

How can I watch Vikings at Saints online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream via Fox, the Yahoo! Sports app, the NFL’s own app and fuboTV.

What are the odds for Vikings at Saints?

According to BetMGM, the line is Saints -7 and the over/under is at 50.5.

Where can I find score updates for Vikings at Saints?

USA TODAY Sports will have all the latest on the game in our box scores.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints in the US online.

This week 16 matchup will be shown on FOX. If you have a cable package you can register in a FOX Sports app to capture all the long bombs.

This week 16 matchup will be shown on FOX. If you have a cable package you can register in a FOX Sports app to capture all the long bombs.

FOX is, of course, also sponsored by FuboTV, which stands apart from similar platforms as the only provider providing all five channels which will show NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

Fubo TV provides access to almost every NFL game to be played during the NFL season 2020-2021.

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV provides access to almost every NFL game to be played during the NFL season 2020-2021. You would want to sign up for the service now if you do not want to miss a kick-off or touch-down.

Fubo $54.99 a month

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live in the UK

Up to six NFL games can be watched live every week by American football fans, thanks to Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights every Sunday. This matchup of the Vikings and Saints has been one of the featured matches of Sky this weekend but you can also tune in to the NFL Game Pass Pro with a subscription of £143.99 that provides access to each game from season 2020/21 (subject to blackout), including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus access to the RedZone. Not in Great Britain, but still want to catch Game Pass action? Then using a VPN allows you to log into a UK IP address to stream NFL live as if you were in your home country.

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live in Canada

DAZN Streaming Service offers exclusive live coverage of all regular seasonal 2020-21 games in Canada.

Live stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints in Australia

If you plan to watch this game by Vikings and Saints in Australia, you will have to have access to the ESPN as they have the rights to live NFL action in Australia.

The over-the-top service will let you stream tons of top-level sports, including Spain’s La Liga and F1 engines, for a very fair price of a simple bundle of just $25 per month or $35 per month for the premium bid. Much better, Kayo Sports is contract free and provides beginners with a FREE TRIAL for 14 days.