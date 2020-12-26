Watch Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream NBA Christmas Day Basketball Game

It’s a battle between MVPs as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as part of the NBA on Christmas Day Game at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (0-1) opened the season with a blowout loss against Kevin Durant and the Nets, and things won’t get any easier on Friday. The Bucks (0-1), meanwhile, dropped their season opener to the Celtics after Antetokounmpo missed what would have been a game-tying free-throw with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee in Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee in Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: WATCH FREE HERE

Where We’re At

Milwaukee just lost a heartbreaker in their season opener in Boston, losing a lead on a one-in-a-thousand banked three from Jayson Tatum and failing to force overtime on a split pair of free throws from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, there was plenty of cause for optimism from Wednesday, particularly with the debut of Jrue Holiday, who put up 26 points on 16 shots. He perfectly complemented the Bucks’ established core of Khris Middleton (27 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists) and Giannis (35 points and 13 boards), and showed signs of Milwaukee boasting a true Big Three this year.

That said, the main theme for the regular season is going to be “sure, but what about for the playoffs?” Fans have a sharp eye for what adjustments head coach Mike Budenholzer is willing to make, and at least against Boston there was evidence to that point.

Player To Watch: Donte DiVincenzo

The Big Ragu made a big difference in the first half of the Boston game, scoring 13 points including a trio of three-pointers. He was also his normal ball-hawking self on defense, firmly demonstrating why he’s the Bucks’ best option for the second starting guard spot. Donte’s biggest opportunity is to establish consistency, though, so it’s worth watching how he follows up his positive first outing of the season…which just to happens to be on the huge Christmas stage.

Probable starting lineups

Warriors

F Eric Paschall

F Andrew Wiggins

C James Wiseman

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

G Steph Curry

Bucks

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Jrue Holiday

INJURIES: Bucks: D.J. Augustin: out (calf). Warriors: Draymond Green: out (foot), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Golden State went 9-34 in Western Conference play and 7-24 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks. The match-up Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.