Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Live Christmas Day NFL Game Online Free

The Minnesota Vikings travel to New Orleans for a Christmas Day game against the Saints with their playoff hopes dangling by a thread at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, while Both teams enter this special holiday get-together trying to snap two-game losing streaks.

The Vikings need to win their final two games (at Saints, vs. Lions), need the Cardinals to lose their final two games (vs. 49ers, at Rams) and also have the Bears lose one of their final two games (at Jaguars, vs. Packers).

The Saints, meanwhile, are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Drew Brees’ return to the starting lineup, the Saints still trail the Packers by a game for the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs. But the Seattle Seahawks are lurking in the No. 3 spot and could slide up should the Saints slip up down the stretch

How To Watch Vikings vs Saints Live Stream

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Minnesota (6-8) fell at home to Chicago this past Sunday, losing 33-27. The Vikings not only trail the Bears in the NFC North standings, but they also are two games behind the Cardinals, who currently holds the final wild-card spot. This is a must-win game if Minnesota wants to have even a glimmer of hope of sneaking into the playoffs.

New Orleans (10-4) also has lost two in a row following Kansas City’s 32-29 victory in the Superdome this past Sunday. Drew Brees returned after missing four games with a punctured lung and 11 cracked ribs, but he showed plenty of rust early and despite a late rally, the Chiefs were able to hold on. The Saints trail Green Bay for the coveted top seed and first-round bye while their lead in the NFC South over Tampa Bay has been trimmed to just one game. But the good news is that New Orleans has already punched its postseason ticket and can secure the division title with a win over Minnesota.

This will be the fourth time these teams have played each other in the last four seasons. Two of these matchups have taken place in the playoffs, including the most recent one from last season when the Vikings upset the Saints 26-20 in the Wild Card Round.

Game Preview

It looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa’s naughty list since the team didn’t end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. Minnesota didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 33-27 to the Chicago Bears. Minnesota’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for one TD and 132 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Despite the defeat, New Orleans had strong showings from QB Drew Brees, who passed for three TDs and 234 yards on 34 attempts, and RB Alvin Kamara, who snatched one receiving TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

The Vikings are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Series History

Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against New Orleans.