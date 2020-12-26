Watch North Shore vs Tompkins Live Playoff Game Class 6A Regional Semi Finals

The Texas University Interscholastic League third-round Division 6A-I playoff game Thursday pitting second-ranked North Shore (Houston) against No. 21 Tompkins (Katy) has it all: Unbeaten national powers, state and national championship implications and blue chip personnel.

The Tompkins (Katy, TX) varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. North Shore (Houston, TX) today @ 1pm ET at Legacy Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D1 ” tournament.

How to watch What: Texas UIL 6A-1 football playoffs, No. 2 North Shore (12-0) vs. No. 21 Tompkins (10-0)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. CT Location: Legacy Stadium (Katy) Live Stream: NFHS Network

Fans can watch their favorite team and player live on-demand streaming online on PC, Mac, Tab, iPhone, Android Mobile and TV without any restrictions for free HERE.

North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis Jr., who has led the Mustangs (12-0) to back-to-back 6A-I championships, last week signed to Auburn, while Tompkins signal-caller Jalen Milroe inked with Alabama.

Both are dynamic dual threats who should lead their rival Southeastern Conference programs for years to come. They should also collide head-to-head annually in the heated Iron Bowl, which dates back to 1893. The game honors the state’s steel industry and has featured 85 games (47 Alabama wins).

But that rivalry is in the down the road for Milroe and Davis, who have never met on the high school stage.

Milroe leads a rising seventh-year varsity program that in 2017 went winless. Since the 6-foot-3, 206-pound quarterback took over as starter, the Falcons are 32-5 while being eliminated the last two season in the third round of the playoffs.

In 36 career starts, Milroe has completed 311 of 521 passes for 5,350 yards, 52 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,220 career yards and 22 scores. He’s the No. 78 senior national recruit overall by 247Sports composite and No. 4 dual threat quarterback. He has superb speed (4.64 in the 40-yard dash), athleticism (34.8 vertical jump) and arm strength, which attracted 23 college offers.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-free-nba-online-157825758/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nbastreams-nuggets-vs-clippers-live-streaming-christmasday-157825764/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-nba-game-anywhere-157825775/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-crackstreams-live-stream-free-on-reddit-chr-157825785/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-on-reddit-watch-nba-bask-157825789/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-game-live-stream-reddit-nba-buffstreams-onli-157825795/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-clippers-vs-nuggets-free-live-stream-reddit-251220-157825805/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-christmas-day-uggets-vs-clippers-live-stream-reddit-game-157825810/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-christmas-day-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-157825815/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-nba-reddit-today-hd-157825820/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-nba-basketball-reddit-157825831/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157825840/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-157825848/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-nuggets-vs-clippers-live-stream-nba-match-on-tv-157825853/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-live-streaming-reddit-free-157825865/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-nba-free-157825872/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/la-clippers-vs-denver-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-157825884/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clippers-vs-nuggets-free-live-stream-122520-nba-christmasd-157825900/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-streaming-reddit-nba-157825913/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-clippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-free-157825924/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamsclippers-vs-nuggets-live-stream-nba-reddit-157825928/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-nuggets-vs-clippers-live-stream-reddit-free-nba-online-157825938/

“He’s been the major piece in turning that program around,” said MaxPreps national football editor Zack Poff, noting the Tompkins’ 24-19 win over perennial national power Katy on Nov. 5. Milroe was 17 of 23 for 209 yards and three touchdowns in that game, snapping Katy’s 75-game district win streak.

While Davis (5-11, 200) ranks lower — No. 223 overall senior recruit (No. 8 dual threat QB) — his ability to win is unmatched nationally over the last three seasons. During that time the Mustangs have gone 43-1. In Davis’ sophomore and junior seasons, he combined to complete 331 of 496 for 5,743 yards and 73 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 1,592 yards.

His signature high school moment — one of the most memorable in Texas high school playoff history — was a scrambling 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Ajani Carter on game’s final play, giving North Shore a 41-36 win over Duncanville in the 2018 title game. Davis, only a sophomore at the time, threw for 338 yards and five touchdowns that day and rushed for another 90 yards on eight carries.

Though all eyes in Texas will be on the quarterbacks, the game features many more top prospects, including North Shore’s four-year starting wide receiver Shadrach Banks (6-0, 210), the state’s No. 21 senior recruit and a Texas A&M signee.