Watch Duncanville vs Westfield Live Class 6A Regional Semi Finals Playoff Game

Spring ISD rivals Westfield and Spring met in the 2014 regional finals. They’ll be hard-pressed to duplicate the feat considering this year’s semifinal adversaries. Duncanville is No. 2 in the state and eying a third straight state final.

The Westfield (Houston, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Duncanville (TX) today @ 2:30pm. at Belton Tiger Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D1 ” tournament.

Fans can watch their favorite team and player live on-demand streaming online on PC, Mac, Tab, iPhone, Android Mobile and TV without any restrictions for free HERE.

FIRST RECENT MEETING

Duncanville: Rolled to 49-14 area round win over Dallas Skyline. QB Grayson James was 13 of 17 for 209 yards and 4 TDs. RB Malachi Medlock ran for two scores, and WR Roderick Daniels, Jr., had seven receptions for 126 yards and 3 TDs.

Spring Westfield: Defeated Klein Cain, 42-24. Westfield is in the third round for the eighth time in ten years. Their only loss this season came to rival Spring (27-23) on Oct. 16. Spring Westfield has held six of nine opponents to seven or fewer points this season.

This is 2020-21 High School Football

Training for the upcoming season usually starts with weightlifting and other conditioning activities, such as specialized speed and agility training. In some states, this begins a few weeks after the end of the previous season, and in others as late as August. Some states allow seven on seven scrimmages, while others prohibit formal practices during most of the summer. Near the end of the summer in mid-August, double sessions tend to begin and usually last for one week or until school starts. After double sessions end, regular season practices begin with daily sessions each week day afternoon except on game day. Practices are often held on Saturday as well, but almost never on Sunday.

The regular season typically consists of ten games in most states; Kansas is one of the few states which limits teams to nine. Teams in Minnesota usually play eight,[9] while teams in New York typically schedule only seven. The first game of the season is usually in early September, or late August, and the final regular season game is usually in mid to late October, with the end of the season varying by state and climate. Teams may have one or more bye weeks during the regular season. Larger schools (especially those with successful programs) can often draw attendances in the thousands, even for regular season games, and in some cases may play the game at a college or professional stadium to accommodate the expected large crowds.

Football On Thursday Night

The vast majority of high school football games are scheduled on Thursday nights, with Thursday evenings and Saturdays being less heavily used. Alternate days are most common in larger school districts.

High school football Thursday-Friday all states team play. So, fan’s You can watch & download the app for PC, Apple, Roku, Android, Fire TV, your Smart TV and many others to stream the game online. Click Here