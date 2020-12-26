Watch Myrtle Beach Bowl 2020 Live Stream Free TV Channel -Online Coverage

The Mean Green and Mountaineers clash on Monday afternoon in the first bowl game of the 2020 postseason as We break down the public betting splits and how the lines have moved for the Appalachian State Mountaineers and North Texas Mean Green in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Dec. 21 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WATCH FREE HERE

Bowl season 2020 gets started with two teams that finished behind where the wanted in Group of Five conferences as the Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the North Texas Mean Green from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

STORY LINES

There is a quick turnaround to the start of the 2020-21 college football bowl season on the heels of the College Football Playoff field being announced on Sunday. The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl takes place on Monday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The North Texas Mean Green will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a battle between Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference foes.

The Mean Green had to battle a tumultuous schedule this year, only playing nine games total and finishing with a 4-5 record. Appalachian State, meanwhile, played 11 and continued to be one of the top teams in the Sun Belt with an 8-3 record. This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs as well. So who wins this showdown in South Carolina?

Let’s take a closer look at the storylines to follow as well as the matchups to watch before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

North Texas: The Mean Green didn’t exactly have a smooth season. In addition to the massive layoff from Oct. 17-Nov. 21, they were blown out by Charlotte and UTSA. They had a big-time weapon in Swiss Army Knife Jaelon Darden. The 5-foot-9 speedster had 74 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is one of the most dangerous players in the country, but won’t play on Monday afternoon.

Appalachian State: The Mean Green rushing defense is flat-out abysmal, and the Mountaineers have been awesome on the ground. Four different Mountaineers have rushed for 400 or more yards in the regular season, including Cameron Peoples, who has 807 yards and seven touchdowns. If you’re looking for the reason why this line is so big, that’s it.