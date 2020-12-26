Watch Trinity vs Male Live Class 6A State Championship Game Online

The KHSAA State Football finals take place Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field. KSR will have coverage of each game, going all the way through the finale when Male and Trinity face off in another state championship matchup Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The Trinity (Louisville, KY) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Male (Louisville, KY) today @ 7p.

This game is a part of the “2020 Kentucky High School Football Playoff Brackets: KHSAA – Class 6A” tournament.

The Trinity Shamrocks ran the table in the regular season going 9-0 with each win coming by at least four touchdowns. Until last weekend, the ‘Rocks had scored at least 40 points in each outing and no opposing team has scored more than 14 points against their defense. Male has won eight consecutive games since the season-opening 29-point loss to Trinity as their high-octane offense is scoring 47 points per game.

Fun Facts

Trinity’s dominance – The Shamrocks have won 26 state titles and 14 have come under current head football coach Bob Beatty.

Three in a row – Male will be making their third consecutive trip to Lexington for the state championship and they are playing on the last weekend for the fifth time in the last 11 years.

Familiarity – This will be the sixth time these two programs have played for the state title and the meeting back in 2002 might have been the best high school state final of all-time when Michael Bush and Brian Brohm went at it on the carpet in Old Cardinal Stadium.

We can only hope this upcoming meeting has half of the excitement as that game back in 2002 did. You can find the full game on YouTube and it is very much worth the trip down memory lane.

Three months after their regular season showdown, top-ranked Trinity and No. 2 Male will square-off Saturday for Kentucky’s 6A championship. Trinity won the September 18th game by 29 points.

Both teams enter the game also ranked in the High School Football America 100 national rankings powered by BlackMP Living Water. Trinity is currently ranked No. 17, while Male is No. 95.

Read: 2020 Kentucky playoff scores

The 5A championship is also a Top 10 matchup with No. 3 Bowling Green taking-on Top 10 newcomer Owensboro, which enters the statewide rankings at No. 8 after beating former No. 3 Douglass in the state semis.