Watch St. Thomas Aquinas vs Edgewater Live Class 7A Football State Championship Game

The FHSAA Class 7A football state championship comes down to Edgewater and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas for the second consecutive season Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

CLASS 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

WHO: St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (7-1) vs. Edgewater Eagles (8-2)

WHEN: Saturday, 7:02 p.m. EST

WHERE: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

LIVE STREAM: WATCH FREE HERE

The Eagles last played in a state final on the campus of Florida State University in 2002 during a 19-14 loss vs. Miami Norland. Edgewater, which lost last year’s state final vs. Aquinas 28-23 in Daytona, also finished runners-up in 2003 and 2004 while dropping championship games played in Gainesville against Miami Carol City and Miami Killian.

Edgewater, ranked No. 3 in the Sentinel Super 16 Orlando area rankings, defeated 8A state finalist Kissimmee Osceola 31-24 on Oct. 16 and dropped lopsided games against national power IMG Academy (48-7) and local rival Jones (31-13).

Aquinas lost for the only time this season 17-10 at home against Class 4A state champion Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons on Oct. 23.

Edgewater (7-2) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1)

Buzz: Edgewater’s senior class has won 41 of 50 games the past four seasons, which includes runs to the region semifinals in 2017, state semifinals in 2018, and back-to-back championship game appearances in 2019 and 2020. A win for Aquinas would break a tie with Jacksonville Bolles for the most FHSAA football championship game wins since tournament play began in 1963. Aquinas has won 11 state titles since 1992.

MaxPreps 7A rankings: Edgewater, No. 2; St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 1.

State final records: Edgewater, 0-4; St. Thomas Aquinas, 11-8.

Past playoff meetings: St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Edgewater 28-23 in Class 7A state final in 2019.

Points scored per game: Edgewater, 32.2; St. Thomas Aquinas, 32.5.

Points against per game: Edgewater, 21.3; St. Thomas Aquinas, 12.

Players to watch: Edgewater senior Tommi Hill, an Arizona State signee, has excelled as a wide receiver and defensive back the past three years. WR Christian Leary is a speedy Alabama signee and linebacker Deshawn Troutman, a Miami signee, leads the defense with 101 tackles. Aquinas junior Anthony Hankerson is averaging 126 yards rushing per game with 11 TDs while senior Dallas Turner is credited with 13 sacks.