Toilet Seat Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application, Status And Forecast 2020 – 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global toilet seat market. In terms of revenue, the global toilet seat market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global toilet seat market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts the rising construction sector and home renovation activities to have a noteworthy impact on the overall toilet seat market. The growing trend of home modernization and renovation has increased the installation and usage of a variety of toilet seats. Massive migration to cities, increasing population, and rising middle class income are creating huge demand for real estate, which ultimately positively impact the toilet seat market globally. The growth of the business environment generates the need for infrastructure development. Rising government initiatives for better sanitation and increasing construction activities of community toilets & public toilets by governments are also major factors boosting the toilet seat market across the globe.

In terms of bowl shape, the toilet seat market has been segmented into elongated, round, and square. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the elongated segment. In the report, based on raw materials, the toilet seat market has been categorized into plastic, wood, ceramic, urea molding compounds, and others. Rising demand for toilet seats made of urea molding compound is anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Based on category, the toilet seat market has been classified into smart toilet seat and ordinary toilet seat. The smart toilet seat segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the toilet seat market has been bifurcated into residential and commercial. Increasing construction of commercial spaces such as shopping complexes, shopping malls, and offices has augmented the demand for toilet seats. Thus, the commercial segment is estimated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of distribution channel, e-Commerce or online stores are likely to be the area of opportunity for the toilet seat market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce among consumers, which in turn has increased online retail sales.

Geographically, Asia Pacific led the toilet seat market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. China and India are considered the major markets for toilet seats in the Asia Pacific region, although North America and Europe have been dominating the toilet seat market. The growing government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in India and other initiatives worldwide are major reasons for growth of the market globally. Apart from Asia Pacific, African provinces also significantly contribute to the expansion of the global toilet seat market.

The competition landscape of the toilet seat market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global toilet seat market include AOSMAN SANITARYWARE CO.,LTD., Bemis Manufacturing Company, Ginsey Industries, Inc., Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Roca, TOTO Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch.

