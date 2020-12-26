Down and Feather Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends Key Players 2019 – 2027

The global down and feather market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8812.5 Mn by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Consumers are opting for down and feather products due to inclination toward natural products. There is rapid growth in the apparel industry that widely uses down and feathers in warm jackets, comforters, etc. Consumers prefer hypo allergenic products to avoid severe allergy problems. Hence, down and feathers are considered to be the right options. The growth in the bedding industry across the globe considers down and feather for filling as a natural mattress component. This factor drives demand for down and feathers.

With growth in the residential and commercial sector all over the world, consumers are opting for better furnishing to match the interior design. Down and feather is found to be utilized as a natural filling in furnishing products such as cushions, pillows, and bedding to provide high comfort. With the increase in renovation in the residential and commercial sector, people are opting for synthetic free natural furnishing products which includes fillings of down and feather, regenerating demand in the down and feather market. Rise in demand for specialty mattresses due to the rising consumer inclination toward eco-friendly and health-promoting products is fueling the demand for down and feathers.

Growth in the residential and commercial segment due to rise in urbanization has improved the standard of living. This has encouraged consumers to opt for matching interior designs, promoting the purchase of down and feather bedding, pillows, and comforters. The primary processing of down and feather may vary based on the application of the end product. Based on origin, the duck segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 7.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Down and feather market has been segmented in the basis of origin, product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of origin, the duck segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 owing to high consumption of duck across the globe. The most commonly used products by end-users in the global market are bedding, comforters, pillows, and apparel. Comforters was the largest segment of the down and feather market in terms of value in 2018.

In terms of product type pillows and apparel segment is expected to have a higher demand in coming tears. In 2018, comforters segment which comprises duvets and quilts accounted for the major share. However, pillows are also preferred by consumers due to their hypo allergenic property which is filled by down and feather.

North America accounted for the higher market share in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market over the forecasted period.

Key players operating in the global down and feather market are Allied Feather & Down, Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (Rohdex), United Feather & Down, Inc, Norfolk Feather Company, Down-Lite International, Inc., Hans Kruchen, Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co., Feather Industries, KL Down, and Maya Tekstil.

