Watch World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2021 Live Stream Online Free

Welcome and Marry Christmas to all the Ice Hockey Fans around the world, because The IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to take place from Friday, December 25, 2020 until Tuesday, January 5, 2021. This years tournament will be held in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) with all games played behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

As always, the World Juniors are expected to be packed with big goals, big saves and ever bigger wins. With national pride on the line, the battle for gold will be fierce. Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj, all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here.

Where is the 2021 World Junior Championship?

The 2021 World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton, Alta.

This year’s tournament originally was scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but the need for a secure bubble led Hockey Canada to move the entire event to where the NHL played summer hockey. The WJC is set to hit the ice in both cities, with fans — fingers crossed — in 2022.

This year marks the third time Edmonton will host World Juniors games. In 1995, Canada topped the podium; in 2012, Sweden won and the Canadians finished third in Alberta’s capital.

When will the 2021 World Junior Championship take place?

Because teams are playing on just one rink at Rogers Place, this year’s tournament includes an extra day of competition. The tournament will begin Christmas Day with a tripleheader.

The group stage, with two groups of five teams each, will span the first seven days of competition and end on New Year’s Eve. The eight surviving teams will have New Year’s Day off before returning to action for the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. The winners of those games will advance to the semifinals two days later. The bronze-medal and gold-medal games will take place Sunday, Jan. 5.

What channel is the World Junior Championship being aired on?

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream (U.S.): Watch Free Here

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): Watch Free Here

How has COVID-19 impacted the tournament?

From the jump, the tournament has felt the pandemic. The location was changed to a bubble in Edmonton. Then came the positive cases. Canada spent 14 days in quarantine during its selection camp before sending a handful of players home. Team USA lost two key players, John Beecher and Thomas Bordeleau. Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden were impacted as well.

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group A Group B Canada Russia Finland Sweden Switzerland USA Slovakia Czech Republic Germany Austria

When is Canada vs. USA?

For now, this year’s tournament will not see a Battle of North America. With the two countries in different groups, fingers and toes will have to be crossed that they’ll square off in a do-or-die match-up.

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

Participating teams are each guaranteed four group-stage games. Teams that advance to the final day of competition (bronze-medal or gold-medal game) will play seven contests total.

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 28 Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. United States 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal Noon TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Who won the 2020 World Junior Championship?

Canada won the gold medal last year, defeating Russia in the final. It was the nation’s 18th title.