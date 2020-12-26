Watch Prosper vs V.R. Eaton Live Class 6A Regional Semi Finals Game

Saturday’s big playoff game comes from the 6A D2 Championship bracket, as the Prosper Eagles take on the Fort Worth V.R. Eaton Eagles. Prosper is 7-3 overall and ranked 23rd in the State of Texas. On the other hand, Eaton comes in with a 9-3 overall record, and they dominated their district with a 5-1 record.

The V.R. Eaton (Fort Worth, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Prosper (TX) today @ 11 a.m. at Globe Life Park. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

Fans can watch their favorite team and player live on-demand streaming online on PC, Mac, Tab, iPhone, Android Mobile and TV without any restrictions for free HERE.

Both Eagle teams had a loss to Denton Braswell, who was ironically knocked out of the playoffs after Prosper won their last regular season game against McKinney Boyd. This battle of the Eagles seems to be an evenly matched game, and I’m excited to see it in person.

FIRST MEETING

Northwest Eaton: Defeated San Angelo Central, 40-16. QB Braden St. Ama ran for 135 yards and 3 TDs, while RB Laithe Shelley ran for 113. Facing a backup quarterback last week, Eaton did allow Soph. Tyler Hill to run for 162 yards and two scores. Eaton has won seven of their last eight, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Southlake Carroll.

Prosper: Eliminated Arlington Bowie, 28-7. After trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Eagles ripped off 20 straight in the third period to take control. QB Jackson Berry was 19 of 26 for 240 yards and 2 TDs. Prosper’s defense held Bowie to 50 rushing yards. After just slipping into the playoffs, this Prosper team got hot at the right time. They have shown they can play with anyone, with losses to Allen and Denton Guyer by a combined five points.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-watch-lions-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-reddit-157840613/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-buccaneers-vs-lions-free-live-streaming-122620-157840638/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lions-vs-buccaneers-free-live-stream-122620-157840658/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tampa-bay-buccaneers-vs-detroit-lions-free-live-stream122620-157840677/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buccaneers-vs-lions-live-stream-reddit-nfl-free-261220-157840689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-buccaneers-vs-lions-live-stream-free-reddit–157840702/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-lions-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-reddit-nfl-157840720/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-lions-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-reddit-157840735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livestreamofficial-lions-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-free-157840751/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lions-vs-buccaneers-live-nfl-fight-reddit-stream-free-online-157840758/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-lions-vs-buccaneers-live-free-26-dec-2020-157840763/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-kentucky-vs-louisville-live-streaming-reddit-free-157840871/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/basketball-streams-reddit-watch-kentucky-vs-louisville-live-str-157840918/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streaminglive-kentucky-vs-louisville-live-free-26-dec-2020-157840968/

This is a game that features two teams having surprise playoff runs. Northwest Eaton is having its deepest run in school history thanks in large part to an offensive line that’s been fantastic. Senior Heston Edwards and 6-foot-6 junior Hunter Erb are two big names to watch on the line. Eaton will take on a Prosper team that made the playoffs in the final week, but has turned potential into production in the playoffs. Quarterback Jackson Berry and tight end Cameron Harpole have been on fire for Prosper.