Watch Micvan State vs Wisnsin Live Stream NCAA College Basntball Game Online

The 11th-ranked Michigan State men’s basketball team will host ninth-ranked Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 25 for a Christmas Day game. This will be the second Big Ten Conference game for both teams. Here is the ways to watch and listen to Michigan State’s game against Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Breslin Center.

Christmas basketball is here in the Big Ten, and the conference delivered an absolute gem to lead off its quadruple-header. Michigan State and Wisconsin are set to square off at the Breslin Center with a chance to make an early statement in the nation’s deepest conference.

How to bet and watch Wisconsin at Michigan State

Date: Friday, Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Venue: Breslin Center

Breslin Center TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: WATCH FREE HERE

Story Lines

Struggling mightily to sink a jump shot, Wisconsin never stopped playing well on the other end of the floor.

That approach helped the ninth-ranked Badgers overcome an ice-cold start to beat Nebraska 67-53 on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

“They want to be the best defensive team in the country,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

They needed to be great on defense to make up for their inability to make shots.

Wisconsin (7-1) was coming off an 85-48 blowout of Louisville — then ranked 23rd — for the Badgers’ most lopsided victory over a Top 25 team in program history. But the team that looked so dominant Saturday afternoon faced an early double-digit deficit against Nebraska.

The Badgers missed 15 of their first 16 shots from the floor, went nearly eight minutes without a basket and scored just three points in the first 11-plus minutes of the game.

Yet they never trailed by more than 10 as their defense kept them in the game. Midway through the first half, Nebraska led 7-3.

Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and sparked a key 16-0 run in the second half. Aleem Ford celebrated his birthday with 13 points and eight rebounds as Wisconsin earned its ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win. Nate Reuvers added 10 points.

The Badgers closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State.

Dalano Banton scored 15 points, Teddy Allen had 11 and Trey McGowens added 10 for Nebraska (4-4).

Wisconsin made just 40% of its shots against Nebraska after shooting 54.4% overall and 16 of 25 from 3-point range against Louisville. But the Huskers were even less accurate, as they made only one-third of their attempts.

Ford scored seven points during a 14-0 run late in the first half that helped Wisconsin turn a 21-11 deficit into a 25-21 advantage. The Badgers led 25-24 at halftime, but Nebraska pulled back ahead 33-32 on McGowens’ 3-pointer with 14:23 left.

Wisconsin regained the lead for good when Potter sank two free throws with 14:03 remaining. Those two free throws started a 16-0 run that put the game away.

During that spurt, Potter scored seven points and assisted on 3-pointers by Trevor Anderson and Davison.