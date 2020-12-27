Data Center Networking Market Overview Of The Key Driving Forces To Create Positive Impact On The Industry Growth 2019-2027

Data Center Networking Market Overview Of The Key Driving Forces To Create Positive Impact On The Industry Growth 2019-20273 min read
Global Data Center Networking Market: Overview According to a new market report pertaining to the global data center networking market published by Transparency Market Research the global data center networking market is projected to reach US$ 299.9 Bn by 2027. The data center networking market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on demand services, and efficient use of storage devices is driving the growth of the market.
- Adoption of data center virtualization and cloud computing – Virtualization is the process of formation of various logical devices from single physical device. The growing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on demand services, efficient use of storage devices, and control over data center networks are some of the key driving factors for the data center virtualization and cloud computing market. The rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization is paving way for the demand of several data center networking products such as virtual switches and several switching operating system, thereby reinforcing the market’s growth.
- Improvement in service delivery and risk management – Organizations are changing their service delivery models to succeed in today’s fast-paced business landscape, which is reformed and aligned to meet the needs of both the internal and external business environment. Today’s data centers provide a more dynamic and flexible infrastructure which provides a better chance to discover and acknowledge new business opportunities. Organizations of all sizes are seeking global expansion with the help of emerging technologies and large consumer bases, thereby increasing the need for improved security and resiliency measures. Data centers are equipped with a high number of data center networking products and services in order to improve the service delivery and risk management.
