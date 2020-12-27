Watch Ryan vs Longview Live Class 5A Regional Semifinal Game Online

Longview head coach John King had for his team throughout Christmas week as the Lobos prepared for their showdown with top-ranked Denton Ryan in the third round of the playoffs at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium, Saturday 26th December 2pm ET.

The Ryan (Denton, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Longview (TX) on Saturday, December 26 @ 2pm at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 5A D1 ” tournament.

DENTON RYAN VS. NO. 8 LONGVIEW

What: Class 5A Division I regional

When/Where: 2 p.m., Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Mesquite

Denton Ryan: Dave Henigan (7 seasons, 86-10)

Longview: John King (17th season, 188-39)

Last week: Denton Ryan 52, College Station 21; Longview 56, Lancaster 20

Up next: Winner will meet Highland Park (W over Frisco Lone Star, 30-20) in the Region II final at 3:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Globe Life Park in Arlington

FIRST MEETING

Denton Ryan: The state’s No. 1-ranked 5AD1 team rolled over College Station, 52-21. QB Seth Henigan was 15 of 25 for 305 yards and 4 TDs. Henigan hooked up with all-state WR Ja’Tavion Sanders eight times for 216 yards and 2 TDs. Ryan RB Kalib Hicks added 186 rushing yards and 2 TDs. The Ryan offense recorded 623 total yards last week, while the Raider defense forced five turnovers. Pound-for-pound, Denton Ryan might be the best overall team remaining in the big school playoffs. They have wins over 6A regional semifinalists Arlington Martin and Denton Guyer this season.

Longview: The Lobos flat out whipped No. 3 Lancaster last week, 56-20. Lancaster came into last week’s game averaging 58.8 ppg. RBs Kaden Meredith (99 yards, 2 TDs) and Markevion Haynes (94 yards, TD) have carried Longview all season. Soph. WR Jalen Hale had a breakout game last week with four grabs for 100 yards and two scores. The Lobo defense held Lancaster to 223 total yards. Longview, the 2018 6AD2 state champ, finished second this season behind Highland Park in 7-5A-1. Longview dropped an 18-13 decision to the Scots on Nov. 6.

KEY NOTES



Denton Ryan comes into round three perfect on the season and that’s what it will take for the Lobos to move on to the next round: A near-perfect execution on the field.

The Raiders are loaded with next-level talent, led by Sanders, a 5-star Texas signee, and Bowman, a 4-star Oklahoma signee. The list continues for the Raiders on both sides of the ball, including Alexander, a 4-star Dallas Skyline transfer.

For the Lobos, it’ll be about a total-teal effort. Defensively, that has started up front with the line of Carr, Tamplin, Jones and Bryant. Offensively, the Lobos need to establish the ground game and must sustain some longer drives to keep the Raiders at bay.

Expect a lot of smoke and mirrors. Ryan will operate a number of looks from its offensive personnel and the same goes for the Lobo defense. It’ll simply be a chess match.

