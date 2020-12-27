Watch Chargers vs Broncos Live Stream Reddit Online Free

The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t won a game against the Denver Broncos since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Denver Broncos will go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 68-52-1 and they already beat them once this year and swept them in 2019. With a win on Sunday, the Broncos would guarantee they won’t finish below the Chargers in the AFC West this season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: WATCH FREE HERE

The line has stayed relatively consistent in this contest as the week has gone on. Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point favorite and as of Sunday afternoon, it’s now the Chargers as a three-point favorite at most sportsbooks in this battle of AFC West teams out of the playoff picture. A solid majority, 65 percent, of the bets are backing the Chargers giving the points as the home team in this contest.

GAME PREVIEW

Early Sunday, Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos have confirmed with him that they will not be making any head coaching changes for the 2021 season. This means Vic Fangio is secure for another season in Denver.

Fangio has had a rough start to his coaching career after finishing 7-9 last season with three different starting quarterbacks and has a chance to repeat that mark again this year by winning his final two games. He again went through four different starting quarterbacks and losing enough players that it would take some time to count them all up.

The Broncos front office reportedly likes the way Fangio operates and understands the challenges he faced all season long, so they are not interested in making a head coaching change at this time.

The Broncos recognize the importance of stability and believe in Fangio, according to sources. They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season between the Broncos’ early-season injuries — including to star pass-rusher Von Miller and top wide receiver Courtland Sutton — and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing a game without any experienced NFL quarterbacks on the roster.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver was able to come up with a tough 31-30 win in the first meeting in a fun shootout. The two teams are in different places now with LA getting better and the Broncos struggling to get through.

Denver’s turnover issues will be a big deal. The Charger defense will be just good enough, Herbert will be great, and it’ll be a three-game winning streak before closing out with Kansas City.

Visit below source URLs for more information about today’s Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers game.