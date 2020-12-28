Trending News: AWD Systems Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Schaeffler AG, Oerlikon Inc., Dana Holding Corporation, GKN PLC, Jtekt Corporation, etc. | InForGrowth

December 28, 2020

AWD Systems Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026

The report titled AWD Systems Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the AWD Systems market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the AWD Systems industry. Growth of the overall AWD Systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

AWD Systems Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the AWD Systems industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AWD Systems market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

AWD Systems market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Manual All-Wheel Drive System
  • Automatic All-Wheel Drive System

    AWD Systems market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Schaeffler AG
  • Oerlikon Inc.
  • Dana Holding Corporation
  • GKN PLC
  • Jtekt Corporation
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Borgwarner Inc.
  • American Axle Manufacturing
  • Continental AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Eaton Corporation PLC

    Industrial Analysis of AWD Systems Market:

    Regional Coverage of the AWD Systems Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

