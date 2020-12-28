Fiberglass Rod Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Asahi Glass, BASF, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, Owens Corning, Chomarat Group, etc. | InForGrowth

December 28, 2020

Fiberglass Rod Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Asahi Glass, BASF, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, Owens Corning, Chomarat Group, etc.

The report titled Fiberglass Rod Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Fiberglass Rod market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Fiberglass Rod industry. Growth of the overall Fiberglass Rod market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Fiberglass Rod Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Fiberglass Rod industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fiberglass Rod market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Fiberglass Rod market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Diameter 1-10mm
  • Diameter 10-20mm

    Fiberglass Rod market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Aerospace
  • Railway
  • Decorative Building
  • Home Furniture
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Asahi Glass
  • BASF
  • Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
  • Owens Corning
  • Chomarat Group
  • Johns Manville
  • Jushi Group
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Nitto Boseki
  • Saertex Group
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Taishan Fiberglass
  • Chongqing Polycomp
  • Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

    Industrial Analysis of Fiberglass Rod Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Fiberglass Rod Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

